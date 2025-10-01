Palworld dev is "worried many of you haven’t played" Core Keeper, "one of the best games on Steam," so now the two survival games are bundled together and even cheaper in the Steam Autumn Sale

Love or hate Palworld, developer Pocketpair has certainly done its part to celebrate other studios making cool games. As the Steam Autumn Sale for 2025 rages on, the studio has taken another toward helping its fellows build an audience, as you can now grab survival gem Core Keeper in a bundle with Palworld for an even bigger discount.

"Gamers, I'm worried many of you haven't played Core Keeper yet," Palworld communications director John 'Bucky' Buckley says on Twitter. "It's one of the best games on Steam so we put it in a bundle with Palworld. Now you've got no excuses. Go play!" To that end, you can get both games on Steam with a 31% discount for the Steam sale. The bundle will give you a 10% discount regularly, and if you already own one of the games, you can still use it to get the second title at a cheaper price.

It's a solid deal, but I'm not really here to sell you on even more things to add to your backlog – it's just nice to see a developer that's enjoyed the level of success that Pocketpair has try to pay it forward. As Bucky says in another tweet, the devs are "just big fans" of Core Keeper. Not a bad outcome for a dev who was once told by a teacher that "you will end up on the street."

teacher to 13-year-old-me (true story, and I probably deserved it): "You will end up on the street"me: *makes underground mushroom game & bundles with Palworld, one of the biggest & best indie hits of all time*Check it out: https://t.co/wBT54IRYVF https://t.co/OxR2WPeufBSeptember 29, 2025

This comes after Palworld's team-ups with games ranging from Terraria to Ultrakill, and the establishment of Pocketpair's publishing business to further help indies find an audience. Making a game is tough business in 2025, so it's good to see a little extra support out there between developers.

