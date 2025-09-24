As Palworld gears up for another indie collab, dev says "it's a dream come true to be trusted by the developers of our favorite games" and the Terraria and Ultrakill crossovers happened because "we like them"

Despite the massive success, Palworld is self-published by Pocketpair and still technically an indie game. With that in mind, perhaps it should come as little surprise that the devs keep collaborating with indie titles like Terraria and Ultrakill, but some fans just don't understand the crossovers. Pocketpair has a simple answer, though.

"We like them," Palworld communications director John 'Bucky' Buckley says on Discord in response to a fan wondering why these "weird collabs that don't even make sense" keep happening.

"We are massive Terraria and Ultrakill fans," Bucky continues. "It's a dream come true to be trusted by the developers of our favourite games and allowed to put their stuff into Palworld. An absolute dream come true for us."

Palworld's big Terraria crossover launched earlier this year, and it's pretty easy to see the crossover there – two survival games with a bit of violence in a bright, cartoony aesthetic. The common line bringing Palworld and Ultrakill together is a bit less easy to see, though, with the latter being a bloody FPS with retro aesthetics. Yet maybe the connection should've always been obvious: it's the guns.

As it turns out, Palworld's weapon artist has "thousands of hours played" in Ultrakill and counts it as his favorite game. That's according to Dave Oshry, CEO of Ultrakill publisher New Blood Interactive, in another Discord message. "I met him last year and being able to model and put V1's weapons into Palworld is a dream come true for him," Oshry says.

I guess game developers also have their own favorite games and like to work with fellow devs whose work they enjoy. Who knew?

Palworld's new farming sim spin-off has been in the works "for over a year now," but Pocketpair is still hiding "something even CRAZIER" that's not been announced yet.