No Man's Sky patch notes add a far more efficient way to customize your ship: "If all this sticks, this might fix everything I've been having problems with"

No Man's Sky has dropped a new patch allowing players to finally do a proper paint job to the newest starship without going through a tedious process.

No Man's Sky had its best performance since launch last month thanks to the release of the Voyagers update, which was described as so big by the developers that "the game has had to be reworked." However, it's been for the greater good as the new spaceship-focused changes have allowed players to create the likes of a space forklift, a Thomas the Tank Engine ship, and the most secure and powerful ship of all – Nokia phone .

These are thanks to the new Corvette ship class, but given that it's such a versatile ship, it's naturally coming with some issues of its own. Which is why it's no surprise that the brand new No Man's Sky patch notes have a massive segment dedicated to the Corvette, with the likes of "Corvettes will now spawn correctly in player bases after teleporting" and "fixed a bug which caused other players within hidden corvettes to be visible" making up parts of the lengthy update notes posted on the game's website.

However, a look over at the No Man's Sky subreddit reveals what players are most excited about. One of the notes reads "added option to apply color and material changes to all parts of a corvette," meaning you no longer have to go through each section of your likely massive ship to apply details. As one user says , "being able to apply a color scheme to the whole corvette at once is much needed."

Overall, players seem happy with the new changes, with another user saying: "Oh man, if all this sticks, this might fix everything I've been having problems with. Solid update for sure, imo at least."

No Man's Sky's latest update "stretched our engine limits" on the 9-year-old game, but Hello Games dev says it's "satisfying to see the fruits of that labour."