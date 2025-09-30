Just in time for Halloween, Grounded 2 puts its arachnophobia mode to the test with an update starring a giant tarantula and teases the one thing that could be scarier than that: candy corn

I present to you now my two great confessions: I don't think spiders are scary and I kinda like candy corn. I recognize I'm a pretty serious minority on both those counts, which is probably why Obsidian did not consult me on how to make Grounded 2's latest update, launching just in time for spooky month, the scariest it can be.

Grounded 2's Hairy and Scary update launches today, and the big star is AXL, which Obsidian says has "eight legs, razor-sharp fangs, and enough hair to make your skin crawl." While I might shrug a little while fighting such a creature, it'll certainly put Grounded 2's arachnophobia mode to the test. If you can get over the heebie-jeebies, beating AXL will get you a fuzzy tarantula-themed armor set as well as a matching bow and spear.

Grounded 2 - Developer Vlog 02: Axl the Tarantula - YouTube Watch On

There's also an upgrade to base building, with a new grid system letting you snap your creations into place far more easily and precisely. Add to that new fast travel options through pneumatic tubes spread across the world, improvements to let you do more from atop your Buggy, and a slick-looking, plague doctor-inspired Praying Mantis set, and this update is looking pretty meaty.

But there are also some Halloween specific surprises in store, with a handful of special changes that you'll only see during the month of October. You'll be able to buy the Trick-or-Treatery Building from the Ranger Station, and there are "new spooky ambiances" to enjoy, but here's the best part: "Candy Corn replaces some resources in the world." I know some of you are gagging on the thought of that waxy texture, but I'm starting to feel the sweet tooth coming on.

