Just days after hinting at Ark 2, a new AI-generated trailer for Ark: Survival Evolved's upcoming aquatic DLC drops – and fans aren't impressed

It's me, I'm fans

Ark: Survival Evolved
(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

As the wait for Ark 2 continues, fans are still playing Studio Wildcard and Sail Games' first survival game, Ark: Survival Evolved – but it's safe to say its latest DLC reveal isn't going too well.

Unveiling the new Aquatica map DLC with what appears to be an AI-generated trailer during this year's Game Developers Conference, Snail Games has left a sour taste in players' mouths. While the short video seems to highlight some of Aquatica's underwater features, including its behemoth oceanic beasts, most fans – myself included – can't get past how jarring the use of AI is, especially when generative AI is, to say the least, so controversial.

Not only is the animated portion of the trailer seemingly AI-generated, though, but viewers are also commenting that the actual voice acting likely is, too. As far as I can see, there's no actor credited or specified in or under the video, and the voice certainly sounds like it might fit within the realm of AI.

"AI video, AI voice, AI subtitles, AI narration script," reads one fan's response. "Did anyone put even a second of work into this?"

It's difficult to overlook the probability of generative AI and actually draw any of the DLC's features from the trailer, according to other players.

"When the official trailer has no real, animated, or in-game footage," writes one such fan.

"There's a bit of Ark in your AI," jokes another commenter.

As a longtime fan, I'm honestly just hoping that this doesn't mark the turn of a new page in Ark's book – especially with a sequel underway.

After all, Ark 2 was finally mentioned recently in an animated (not AI-generated) trailer for another Survival Evolved expansion after months of no word on the second entry from Studio Wildcard. The last significant mention of the mysterious sequel was this past August, when Xbox announced a playable demo of the game only to immediately pull it. So here's to hoping that when we do get a new Ark 2 trailer, it's AI-free.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

