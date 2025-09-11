Dune: Awakening devs apologize for "created expectations" surrounding new Lost Harvest DLC after Chapter 2 update, promise "to rectify" things with more content this fall

Following the Chapter 2 update for Dune: Awakening and the subsequent hotfix addressing a duping exploit, Funcom responds to its controversial Dune Man building set – one that it now states it will be fleshing out in the future.

The Dune Man set initially stirred excitement, announced as part of the Lost Harvest DLC – it seemingly promised to be solid paid content with new building pieces, extra story quests, a vehicle, and more. After launching with the new Chapter 2 changes, however, Lost Harvest and its Dune Man set proved unpopular, sitting with "Mostly Negative" reviews on Steam. To sum up fans' feedback, the DLC "all feels a bit pointless."

A separate thread on Reddit highlights the biggest problem, though, which is the Dune Man building pieces themselves – or more specifically, the lack thereof. As the poster exclaims, "Only FOUR new building pieces?! I was really excited to see what kind of new building pieces the DLC would have, only to see a lousy four pieces? This is both hilarious and sad, but I don't know how to react other than to laugh right now."

Funcom is well aware of the negative reactions surrounding Lost Harvest, thankfully, and it's followed up on it on Reddit. "We realize that our communication around the contents of the DLC has not been clear enough," admits the studio, saying, "the way the Dune Man building pieces were communicated created expectations that it would be a full building set rather than what was our intention: four new pieces to supplement the base game building sets."

The developer continues, revealing that it's cooking up new content to mend things: "We understand the disappointment some of you have shared, and to rectify that, we will work on creating more Dune Man building pieces that we'll make available to all owners of the Lost Harvest DLC." These will include "around 15 more pieces," which should be available in late September or early October. Funcom also notes these won't come as Twitch drops.

In even more exciting news, the studio unveils something else – the fact that "all (including past) Twitch drops" will be "obtainable in the game" at some point, with more details to come in the future. "We understand not everyone wants to or has the time to watch live streams, and we want to make sure those people also get access to these items in-game sometime after the Twitch drops campaign concludes," writes Funcom.

It's safe to say fans are thrilled by both the Dune Man building set additions and the Twitch drop news alike, judging by responses. As one player puts it, "Now this is listening to the community and good communication!"

