Atomfall devs don't mind Fallout comparisons "because it's got that post-apocalyptic quarantine zone atmosphere," just like Bethesda's RPGs do

News
By
published

There are "touches of lots of different games"

Atomfall
(Image credit: Rebellion Developments)

As Rebellion Developments gears up for the long-awaited Atomfall release later this month, lead designer Ben Fisher says the studio doesn't mind fans' Fallout comparisons – in fact, the game has a lot in common with other beloved titles, too.

It's no secret that Fallout: New Vegas is a big inspiration for Atomfall, but how do developers feel about the upcoming survival-action blend being compared to Bethesda Game Studios' RPG series so often? According to Fisher, it makes sense.

"Fallout is an obvious point of reference for some people," he admits, "because it's got that post-apocalyptic quarantine zone atmosphere."

"It's almost like a micro genre in itself," continues Fisher, "because you've got Fallout, Metro, Stalker – they cover similar ground, but from different cultural perspectives. There's touches of lots of different games in [Atomfall]."

Some of these include other gems published by Bethesda, like Prey, while others diverge into entirely separate genres – even Soulslikes, thanks to their "open structure where the player's trusted to piece things together themselves."

Fisher goes on to cite Dark Souls as an example of a game in which players "might wander into trouble and die" even after seeing warning signs – much like in Atomfall. Ultimately, as the dev describes, a game like Atomfall ends up a product of many other predecessors and not just one, despite the similarities. "When you're trying to piece together something new, you pull from as many different reference points as you possibly can."

Do fans taking note of such similarities and drawing comparisons cause resentment? No, says Fisher – the devs are cool with that.

"As long as people are interested enough to come along and take a look at the game and then make their own judgment call based on what's actually in the game, definitely."

There's thankfully not long left now until players finally do get to experience Atomfall, either, with March 27 right around the corner.

Here are some of our most exciting new games this year and beyond to keep an eye on.

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Atomfall screenshot
Fallout: New Vegas is a big inspiration for Atomfall, which is why you’ll be able to kill every NPC in post-apocalyptic Cumbria
Atomfall Big in 2025 hero image showing screenshots of the game in a banner pattern
Atomfall isn't Rebellion's Fallout, it's something far more interesting: "We like to think of it as X-Files in the Cold War Lake District"
Atomfall screenshot
Playing Atomfall for 90 minutes booted me out of my comfort zone more than any other survival action game, and that's a very good thing
Fallout
Disco Elysium lead says original Fallout is an RPG "that's almost Biblical in its annihilation," making "other post-apocalyptic worldbuilding seem like an amusement park"
games like fallout - Fallout 4
Games like Fallout to jump into while we wait for Fallout 5
Screenshots of extraction shooter Arc Raiders
"With Arc Raiders, we wanted to lean into some of the contemporary conversations around robots and AI": Embark Studios talk creating an extraction shooter with bite
Latest in Survival Games
Atomfall
Atomfall devs don't mind Fallout comparisons "because it's got that post-apocalyptic quarantine zone atmosphere," just like Bethesda's RPGs do
A woman in a underwater machine waving during the cinematic teaser for Subnautica 2.
Subnautica 2: Everything we know about the new underwater survival game
A misty, forested mountainside in Prologue: Go Wayback!
PUBG creator's wilderness survival game actually draws inspiration from an unexpected place - a whole raft of zombie games like DayZ, Project Zomboid, and Left 4 Dead
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
Terraria is forever: look no further than its go-to mod tool, which just hit an all-time Steam peak ahead of surely, for real, definitely final update 1.4.5
Solarpunk airship interior
The most popular open-world survival game in Steam Next Fest is coming straight for my JRPG-born obsession with floating islands
Cubic Odyssey
This 93% positive Steam Next Fest survival game demo wants to combine Minecraft and No Man's Sky with "RPG-style depth," and so far it's actually pulling it off
Latest in News
Guitar Hero
Guitar Hero expert finally annihilates world record 200% speedrun of the game's hardest song after trying and failing 50,000 times
Atomfall
Atomfall devs don't mind Fallout comparisons "because it's got that post-apocalyptic quarantine zone atmosphere," just like Bethesda's RPGs do
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part 2
A Quiet Place 3 is finally happening, but it'll be a while because John Krasinski is so busy: "It's hard to get him"
Atomfall screenshot
Fallout: New Vegas is a big inspiration for Atomfall, which is why you’ll be able to kill every NPC in post-apocalyptic Cumbria
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State star Giancarlo Esposito explains why adapting the bleak novel into a family friendly adventure was the right decision: "I'm going to bring my children with me"
soldiers dropping in from the sky and looking over verdansk
Warzone's original map is returning next month, but it's still not enough: "We don't just want Verdansk back. We want everything back"
More about survival
A woman in a underwater machine waving during the cinematic teaser for Subnautica 2.

Subnautica 2: Everything we know about the new underwater survival game
A misty, forested mountainside in Prologue: Go Wayback!

PUBG creator's wilderness survival game actually draws inspiration from an unexpected place - a whole raft of zombie games like DayZ, Project Zomboid, and Left 4 Dead
Image of the Nintendo Switch box art for Princess Peach Showtime, Ys X Nordics, Unicorn Overlord and Super Mario Jamboree on a GamesRadar pink background.

Mario Day's colossal savings on these games is enough to make me forget about the Switch 2 for now
See more latest
Most Popular
Guitar Hero
Guitar Hero expert finally annihilates world record 200% speedrun of the game's hardest song after trying and failing 50,000 times
Penn Badgley and Charlotte Richie in You season 5
You season 5 trailer introduces Joe's new love interest and teases familiar faces in the final installment of the Netflix thriller
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part 2
A Quiet Place 3 is finally happening, but it'll be a while because John Krasinski is so busy: "It's hard to get him"
Atomfall screenshot
Fallout: New Vegas is a big inspiration for Atomfall, which is why you’ll be able to kill every NPC in post-apocalyptic Cumbria
soldiers dropping in from the sky and looking over verdansk
Warzone's original map is returning next month, but it's still not enough: "We don't just want Verdansk back. We want everything back"
Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding 2 packs on a third obvious Metal Gear Solid reference with cover art throwing back to MGS2's bizarre box art featuring Japanese pop superstar Gackt
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State star Giancarlo Esposito explains why adapting the bleak novel into a family friendly adventure was the right decision: "I'm going to bring my children with me"
Absolute Batman in the snow.
Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder teases the arrival of Robin, crossovers with Superman and Wonder Woman, and building up to the Joker
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega teases Lady Gaga's appearance in season 2 of the Netflix show: "It was just a really, really special environment"
People playing Finspan, the new game in the Wingspan series
The must-have fishy successor to Wingspan and Wyrmspan is discounted for the first time