10 years later, Hytale co-creator says he's "locking down the release date ASAP" for the sandbox RPG, and the base cost won't be much different to Minecraft itself

10 years after it started development, Hytale developer Simon Collins-Laflamme says his Minecraft-inspired game is set to have its release details pinned down by the end of next week.

After an abrupt cancellation and studio closure earlier this year , Hytale developer Simon Collins-Laflamme was able to secure the rights to the game from Riot Games after saying he had offered "10x what the true market value" of Hytale was , saving it from cancellation. And now, the developer is gearing up to release the game as soon as possible.

For transparency, I’m trying to keep the base price as low as possible so more of you can play Hytale. At the same time, I need to factor in the buyback price, legal fees, and production costs.I’m not going to recoup what I put into this for a long time, even with all the…November 20, 2025

In a thread on Twitter, Collins-Laflamme says he is "working on locking down the release date ASAP" for Hytale now that it's back in his hands. He adds that "we currently need to run hardware tests, wrap up legal docs, stabilize the game and fix a few security issues" before things are pinned down, but after months of the game being potentially dead, it seems like we won't be waiting long.