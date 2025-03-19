Silent Hill 2 Remake devs spent many hours "watching, reading, discussing" fan theories about the iconic Labyrinth level and wanted to "incorporate as many" of them as possible

Silent Hill 2's iconic Labyrinth area is one of the scariest and most challenging levels in both the 2001 classic and the 2024 remake, but it's also one of the least understood from a narrative perspective.

Light spoilers for Silent Hill 2 Remake to follow, so turn back now if you haven't finished the main campaign and want to experience it blind.

It seems intentional that the exact nature of the Labyrinth is left to players' imaginations in both games, which of course makes the whole area ripe for fan theories. Broadly speaking, most agree that it's some sort of manifestation of James' grief and guilt, but there's a lot of symbolism whose meaning has never been explicitly made clear. For example, in the remake there's that horrifying wall made of seemingly human legs, and in both games Maria's bizarre behavior has been something players have been left to decipher on their own.

Speaking at this year's Game Developers Conference, Bloober Team senior level designer Anna Oporska-Szybisz said the team meticulously trawled the internet for fan theories on the Labyrinth while rebuilding it for the remake, and although she wasn't pleased with everything she saw, she grew to appreciate the fans' perspective.

"I can't tell you how many hours we spent watching, reading, discussing all the elements that we can [find] on the internet," Oporska-Szybisz said. "Our main goal has always been to respect the fans and never, ever disregard any of their theories.

"I don't like everything that I found there, to be honest, but when we started analyzing them and finding all the cons and pros behind them, I started to love the way that people were thinking about the Labyrinth, and wanted to incorporate as many things as I can in it."

We'll probably never know exactly which specific fan theories impressed Bloober Team enough to consider potentially canonizing them, but it's neat to know the developers are keeping abreast of this sorta stuff.

