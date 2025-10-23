After a year of silence, Paranormal Activity game from Mortuary Assistant dev finally gets a trailer, and it's a found footage freakshow that makes Lethal Company look like Saturday morning cartoons

The original 2007 Paranormal Activity doesn't rely on a big budget or buckets of blood to get its point across as one of the most sickening horror movies ever made – not when it has the way you feel when you're home alone, in the dark, when the ceiling creaks right above your bed. Indie publisher DreadXP and The Mortuary Assistant developer DarkStone Digital clearly both know this, and they demonstrate in the reveal trailer for new spin-off game Paranormal Activity: Threshold, first announced in 2024.

Similar to the first movie from 2007, Threshold shows us how misguided boyfriends can be. In the movie, Micah starts recording girlfriend Katie, who says she's been haunted since childhood. In Paranormal Activity: Threshold, the young couple Daniel and Jessica is filming their renovation-in-progress. They soon discover that old bones, even in their seemingly innocuous house, don't want to be disturbed.

"The only house we can afford!" Daniel laments in Threshold's trailer, insisting to Jessica that anything weird she feels must be the result of her huffing carbon monoxide. Faulty detector, maybe.

He sounds just as foolish as Micah, so it's satisfying when the trailer ultimately proves him wrong. There's an undeniable shadow in the corner, and what are these symbols on the ouija board?

I don't like it! I want to get out of here! But grainy footage of Jessica sobbing suggests there's no "out" – only deeper. Threshold's Steam page lists ghost hunting, demonic rituals, and multiple timelines among your gameplay options, as well as a generative "Paranormal Engine" that makes each playthrough unique. If you can handle it.

Paranormal Activity: Threshold does not yet have a release date