2 weeks after launch, Escape from Tarkov-style survival horror mashup Level Zero: Extraction ends development because it "underperformed" expectations

Level Zero: Extraction, the extraction shooter/asymmetrical horror mashup, is ending development just two weeks after launching out of Early Access.

In a Steam update, community manager Antishyr said the game "underperformed compared to our expectations" and thus is "no longer feasible for our relatively small teams to sustain the game from a financial standpoint."

The most recent patch that launched on January 30 with a handful of relatively minor tweaks will "most probably" be Level Zero's final update.

"It breaks my heart to see the support of something I've put years of work into wind down, and I really hate to come to you all with such news instead of some thrilling announcement or a kickass update," said Antishyr. "As some wise Merc said, 'It is what it is.'"

While new content drops and events have been canned for good, Antishyr confirmed that the servers are staying online "definitely" for the foreseeable future, meaning you can still play the game in its current state. Likewise, wipes will continue taking place on the first Thursday of every month.

As for developer Doghowl, it just quietly announced "a new multiplayer title" that's "planned to be a co-op experience." Nothing more was shared about the project, but Doghowl pointed fans wanting to support the studio (and presumably learn more about its next game) to its Discord channel, although the link appears to be invalid.

It's never a bad time to pick something from our list of the best horror games for a spooky fun night.