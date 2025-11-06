Super Mario World, Zelda: The Wind Waker, Mario Kart 8, and more return to Japan's biggest speedrun event after Nintendo cited "unauthorized use"

Earlier this year, Nintendo cried foul over RTA in Japan – the country's biggest speedrun event – publicly showing off the publisher's games. The charity speedrun event was forced to cut Nintendo games from its next showcase and promise to ask permission to show them in the future. Whatever the conditions of that permission, things seem to have been worked out, as Nintendo games have now returned to the RTA in Japan lineup.

RTA in Japan recently revealed the lineup for its upcoming winter event (as noted by Automaton), and a host of Nintendo titles are on the list. Those include the likes of Super Mario World, Super Mario Galaxy, and Super Mario Maker 2, a host of Zelda games including Ocarina of Time, A Link to the Past, and The Wind Waker, and other assorted classics of various eras like Super Metroid, Star Fox 64, and Mario Kart 8.

Back in August, shortly before RTA in Japan's usual summer event, the group suddenly announced that Nintendo games would be pulled from the show, as Nintendo had claimed this represented "unauthorized use" of its titles. Since RTA in Japan was a "legal entity," it would have to "ask for permission in advance" to show Nintendo games.

Organizers of RTA in Japan cite the American Games Done Quick event as a direct inspiration. RTA in Japan also benefits charity – specifically, Doctors Without Borders – and the notion that Nintendo would take such a heavy hand with an event benefiting a good cause certainly caused some controversy at the time. At least it doesn't seem there are any further roadblocks for the next edition of the event, which runs from December 25 through 31 this year.

