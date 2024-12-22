The devs behind "the biggest PC strategy game on the market" say their main aim is "to be everyone's second favorite game"

Since its launch in 2019, League of Legends spinoff Teamfight Tactics has quickly risen to become one of the most popular games in the world. But while it's unlikely to ever overtake League for the top spot, its developers insist that second place is exactly where they want to be.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, TFT game designer Julien Camaraza spoke about the game's position in the wider gaming landscape and the role of the game for many of its players. "Right now, the last time I've checked, a majority of our player base do play both League and TFT," he begins, "We often strive to be everyone's second-favorite game, the game you play when you're not playing your main game. And I think that's a great place to be. Most people play more than one game."

A major contributor to the game's success, for Camaraza, is how interlinked it is with League of Legends. "League of Legends and TFT share a client, if you have a bad game of League, you can jump to TFT so easily," he explains. "You don't even need to open a new .exe, and that's great. That's a really great relationship to have with that team. So I think we're in a really good, healthy place for us right now."

On whether or not the TFT team has hopes of one day overtaking their sister game, Camaraza insists that it isn't something they will ever actively aim for. "I don't think we're ever going to try to be bigger than League of Legends, I don't think that's one of our aspirations right now. But I think we are doing really well."

