Cult D&D-style RPG Wildermyth was supposed to be finished - so imagine my surprise at its perfectly-timed console port complete with local co-op

Wildermyth is an amazing turn-based RPG filled with an entire D&D campaign's worth of character development. But when its developers said they were going into hibernation after the release of its massive DLC back in May, I thought that would be the last we'd hear from this gem of a game.

Thankfully, however, that's not the case, as Wildermyth: Console Edition is on its way later this year. Ported by strategy-focused studio Auroch Digital, the RPG's console version come with a fully redesigned UI and control scheme, helping make the jump from keyboard to gamepad nice and easy.

Even better, the console version introduces local co-op multiplayer. Just like Baldur's Gate 3 showed with its own multiplayer efforts, co-op is the perfect fit for a game quite as similar to D&D as this one. Both Wildermyth's character-driven campaigns and turn-based combat feel like an excellent adaptation, and I'm hoping that this might find its way into the PC - currently, Wildermyth offers Steam Remote Play, but a full-fledged co-op mode would be a welcome addition.

While the couch co-op offered by the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One ports is exciting, my personal highlight of the console version announcement is the arrival of a Switch port. The papercraft format of its characters and storytelling combined with its surprisingly deep turn-based combat means that I can already see myself losing hours to campaigns while I'm on the move - I'm a big fan of a portable turn-based strategy effort, and having poured more Switch time into things like Slay the Spire or Into the Breach than I'm prepared to admit (to say nothing of Baldur's Gate 3 on my PC), I can scarcely imagine a better home for Wildermyth.

There's a little while to wait until Wildermyth arrives on console on October 22, but given that I thought this game might never rear its head again (in spite of its 15,000 Overwhelmingly Positive Steam reviews), that's a few months I'm more than happy to wait.

