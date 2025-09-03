Skate early access roadmap and future update plans

The Skate early access roadmap promises some exciting future updates to look forward to, as the world EA is building will be constantly evolving as they take on feedback and expand the features available to players. That's not to say that the game will be bare-bones when the Skate early access release date arrives, but they certainly aren't resting on their laurels as significant improvements are planned over the coming months. To find out what's on the cards, here's everything that's on the Skate early access roadmap for future development.

Skate early access roadmap

The Skate early access roadmap has laid out what we can expect from the game once it launches, through the first three seasons and beyond which will each last around 2-3 months. Every season is due to include the following as standard:

New Skateable Areas

New Challenges

New Seasonal Events

New Brand Partners

New Cosmetics

New Tracks added to the soundtrack

Bug Fixes and Quality of Life updates

These are the future updates that have been announced for Skate early access during the first three seasons and beyond:

Skate Season 1

Skate Season 1 is scheduled to start in October 2025, bringing the first seasonal events to San Vansterdam as well as launching the skate.Pass – which will presumably work like a standard season pass and offer exclusive unlockable cosmetics once purchased.

2 Seasonal Events: Skate-o-Ween 7-Ply Maple Harvest

skate.Pass

Quality of Life Improvements (inc. PC, HUD)

Skate Season 2

Skate Season 2 is due to kick off in December 2025 and delivers some significant gameplay changes, including a new game mode, fresh tricks, and party voice chat so you can easily talk to the other skaters in your crew.

New Co-Op Game Mode

2 Seasonal Events: TBC but potentially Christmas and New Year themed

Party Voice Chat

New Gameplay Tricks: Impossibles & Improved Handplants

Replay Editor Improvements

Skate Season 3 and Beyond

Following the previous timeline, it's likely that Skate Season 3 will begin in February or March 2026, although the roadmap states "Season 3 and Beyond" so some of these updates could arrive further down the line – including new game modes and more character slots so we can finally give ourselves tattoos!

Leaderboards

Open World Collection

More Character Slots (eg. tattoos)

Player Created Parks

New Game Modes

New Gameplay Tricks: Darkslides & Improved Footplants

That's everything we know about for now, but if anything gets added to the Skate early access roadmap then we'll update this guide with it.

