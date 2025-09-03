When is the Skate early access release date
The much-anticipated return of Skate launches into early access on September 16, and it will be free-to-play
After years of anticipation, the Skate early access release date is finally almost here, so we can grab our boards and Flick-It to perform all sorts of audacious tricks across San Vansterdam. While this isn't Skate 4 in name, it most definitely is a spiritual successor and the "next evolution of the Skate series" according to EA. However, things are a bit different this time around as the latest instalment is free-to-play, so here's everything you need to know about when Skate early access is out and what's included at launch.
When is Skate early access out?
The Skate early access release date has been set for Tuesday September 16, 2025, when all players will be able to get involved on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games. On the PlayStation Store at least, the release time is showing as 5pm UTC, which translates to:
- West Coast US: September 16 @ 10am PDT
- East Coast US: September 16 @ 1pm EDT
- UK: September 16 @ 6pm BST
- Europe: September 16 @ 7pm CEST
Some players have even earlier early access that is happening right now, if they were involved in previous playtesting or had signed up to Skate Insiders for an invite – however the deadline to register for that was June 27 so it's too late now, but at least there isn't much longer to wait.
Is Skate early access free?
Yes, Skate early access is completely free, so once it's released you can download it from the digital storefront of your choice without spending any money. While you can continue to play for free, there will be several Founders Packs available to purchase if you want to support the game directly while unlocking bonus items, along with plenty of optional microtransactions for cosmetic items to customize your skater and board with.
What's included in Skate early access?
As this is early access, you aren't getting the full and final version of Skate as it's still in development and being shaped by feedback. However, there is plenty to sink your teeth into including the expansive San Vansterdam map with four distinct neighborhoods to explore, multiplayer including full cross-play and cross-progression, and new off-board mechanics such as climbing, scaling and jumping to experiment with. There's lots more to come, and you can see what the future plans are on the Skate early access roadmap.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 800 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.