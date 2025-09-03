When is the Skate early access release date

After years of anticipation, the Skate early access release date is finally almost here, so we can grab our boards and Flick-It to perform all sorts of audacious tricks across San Vansterdam. While this isn't Skate 4 in name, it most definitely is a spiritual successor and the "next evolution of the Skate series" according to EA. However, things are a bit different this time around as the latest instalment is free-to-play, so here's everything you need to know about when Skate early access is out and what's included at launch.

When is Skate early access out?

(Image credit: EA)

The Skate early access release date has been set for Tuesday September 16, 2025, when all players will be able to get involved on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games. On the PlayStation Store at least, the release time is showing as 5pm UTC, which translates to:

West Coast US: September 16 @ 10am PDT

East Coast US: September 16 @ 1pm EDT

UK: September 16 @ 6pm BST

Europe: September 16 @ 7pm CEST

Some players have even earlier early access that is happening right now, if they were involved in previous playtesting or had signed up to Skate Insiders for an invite – however the deadline to register for that was June 27 so it's too late now, but at least there isn't much longer to wait.

Is Skate early access free?

(Image credit: EA)

Yes, Skate early access is completely free, so once it's released you can download it from the digital storefront of your choice without spending any money. While you can continue to play for free, there will be several Founders Packs available to purchase if you want to support the game directly while unlocking bonus items, along with plenty of optional microtransactions for cosmetic items to customize your skater and board with.

What's included in Skate early access?

(Image credit: EA)

As this is early access, you aren't getting the full and final version of Skate as it's still in development and being shaped by feedback. However, there is plenty to sink your teeth into including the expansive San Vansterdam map with four distinct neighborhoods to explore, multiplayer including full cross-play and cross-progression, and new off-board mechanics such as climbing, scaling and jumping to experiment with. There's lots more to come, and you can see what the future plans are on the Skate early access roadmap.

