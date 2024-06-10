Skate 4 has completely rebuilt the classic 'Flick-It' control system, and draws on two classic Skate cities for its new location

Skate 4 will completely rebuild the classic 'Flick-It' control system from the original games, and the city of the new game draws heavily from those seen in the original Skate trilogy.

Just a few weeks ago, Skate 4's developers announced on Instagram that the Flick-It system would return for the upcoming revival. Now, the developer diary video below, which was just teased during the Summer Game Fest 2024, delves into great detail on how Skate 4's team has completely rebuilt the classic control system for the new game.

The basic premise behind the overhauling of the classic Flick-It system is to ensure that different tricks, no matter what they are, feel just as satisfying as they always have in Skate games. The Skate 4 team also spoke about how it'll let players create their own fun in the new game, whether they're on their own, or playing online with others.

There's also the reveal of Skate 4's city, San Vansterdam. The inspiration behind this city is none other than San Vanelona and Port Carverton. The former was the primary location for the first two Skate games, and the latter was the main location for Skate 3. So expect Skate 4's city to be heavily inspired by the cityscapes we've skated around in the past.

Skate 4's soundtrack, which is always paramount for any skate game, is being worked on by the dev team to make it as vibrant as possible and not a soundtrack that you'll get sick of listening to after a few months. There are no current details on who might feature on the soundtrack or about the narrative of Skate 4, which the dev team teases it's currently hard at work on.

Skate 4 still doesn't have a release date, but the good news is that playtesting is still ongoing, and it's coming to more platforms - PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users will be able to play Skate 4 early alongside their PC counterparts at some point later this year in fall 2024.

