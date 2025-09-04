Rematch crossplay is delayed after devs found "a major matchmaking issue" during its "final tests" before Patch 3's launch

Sloclap's online football game (soccer here in the states) Rematch is delaying its long-awaited crossplay feature as the developer says it discovered a significant issue in its final tests before Patch 3's launch.

In a statement, Sloclap says it's delaying the release of Rematch Patch 3 because of the crossplay issue.

"During our final tests today, we found a major matchmaking issue linked to Crossplay," reads the statement. "Since Crossplay is the heart of Patch 3, we've decided to delay the release while we fix it.

"We know this is disappointing and we're truly sorry for the repeated delays. Thank you for your patience and support. We'll share a new update as soon as we have more news."

Patch 3 had a tentative September 3 release date following a brief beta test and a previous delay. Sloclap has yet to reveal the new release date, but in a more detailed statement on Reddit, it says it's going to hold off on announcing release dates until it's sure it can deliver on them.

"Our focus right now is on resolving this matchmaking issue as quickly as possible," it reads. "At the same time, we're actively working on improving our production pipeline so that future updates are delivered with the quality and reliability you deserve - and more importantly, we will refrain from announcing release dates until we are absolutely certain that we can deliver the updates on time."

The Reddit statement also adds a tiny, but perhaps notable level of clarification to the specific issue Sloclap experienced in testing: "With crossplay enabled, a significant number of testers were stuck in matchmaking, unable to cancel or restart the process," which indeed sounds pretty dire. Still, there's no getting around the fact that it's disappointing to learn crossplay and Patch 3 are delayed the day after they were supposed to release.

