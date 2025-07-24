Sony acquires 16 million shares of Bandai Namco for around $464 million in new partnership "aimed at strengthening engagement among anime and manga fans"

Signing on to a brand-new "strategic partnership," Sony has acquired 16 million shares of Bandai Namco for 68 billion yen – approximately $464 million.

The two companies reveal as much in a new statement via Sony's official website, outlining the deal made and what it might mean for future Bandai Namco releases. Following the acquisition of approximately 2.5% of the latter brand's total issued shares, Sony states that the companies will begin to "focus on expanding the fan community for IP such as anime and manga around the world and strengthening engagement."

This plan rings true "particularly in the anime field where rapid market growth is anticipated, while merging their strengths to create new and emotionally moving experiences for fans, and as a result of these efforts, maximize the value of IP."

The announcement also describes how the two "intend to implement initiatives including the expansion of works as well as products and services based on IP developed by Bandai Namco."

On the new partnership, Bandai Namco executive vice president Nobuhiko Momoi says the company is "filled with excitement about the potential to create new entertainment by combining Sony Group's strengths and technological capabilities across various entertainment fields with Bandai Namco's IP axis strategy."

Sony chief strategy officer and representative corporate executive officer Toshimoto Mitomo shares similar words.

"Through this partnership, we aim to co-create an array of content and experiences that exceed expectations and deliver Kando (emotion) to even more fans," writes Mitomo.

The future certainly looks bright for the two – and judging by Bandai Namco's past anime-aligned releases, like Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, and its future launches, including Code Vein 2, Sony couldn't have picked a better partner for its plans.

Here's hoping that, together, Bandai Namco and Sony can add to the ever-growing list of best anime games – I know I'll personally be looking forward to more.



