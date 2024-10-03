This solo dev is creating a retro-style game for the PS1 that's inspired by a legendary mangaka and looks like a spooky spin on Animal Crossing

The original PlayStation is a timeless device, relevant even today as the era of the PS5 Pro looms over the world - and one solo developer is working hard to release a new game for the beloved retro console.

Elias Daler recently unveiled a new project - a charming game fit for Sony's original console. "Huge update," the reveal post reads. "I'm making a game for PS1. It runs on a real console." Attached to the text is a picture of the retro-style game, and it offers an instant hit of nostalgia. Daler also uploaded a video below the photo of the project running on a PlayStation, and sure enough, it does indeed seem to work seamlessly so far.

According to Daler, the game won't just run on the PS1 but also both the PlayStation Portable and the Vita. The project itself is "greatly inspired" by the likes of legendary mangaka Chiyomi "Nekojiru" Hashiguchi, and sounds as though it blends the creepy with the cozy. "It'll be totally cozy," states Daler. "There might be horror elements. And there will definitely be mysterious stuff." It's certainly unique, judging by how the dev describes it.

Huge update.I'm making a game for PS1. It runs on a real console. :) pic.twitter.com/4dc906HfE0October 2, 2024

Daler says the game will be as though Animal Crossing and Silent Hill "had a baby" - a blend I can safely say I've never encountered before. While I'm not as familiar with Silent Hill, I'm a longtime fan of Nintendo 's relaxing sim series and I'm personally incredibly curious to see how it would play with more horror-aligned themes. The entire project is almost reminiscent of classic creepypastas, and I'm so here for it.

Thankfully, those of us who are interested in Daler's unique little gem will actually get to play it one day. "I'll start publishing releases when it becomes playable," the dev writes, admitting that right now it's just in its "tech demo" and isn't yet "very interesting." There's no telling when a public build will become available as of now, but I know that I'll be keeping my eye out for any news of one and dusting my once-forsaken Vita off.

