This cozy roguelite tricked me into trying a dungeon crawler by using farm sim features as bait, and I think the Steam Next Fest demo has officially converted me
Grimoire Groves, my beloved
The latest Steam Next Fest has arrived, and that means I get to try out the demos for my most highly anticipated indie games – and Grimoire Groves, despite initially wooing me with its farming sim vibes, has won me over with its unique twist on the roguelite and dungeon crawler genres.
I'm no stranger to cozier games like Stardew Valley, but more challenging, roguelike-aligned genres aren't generally appealing to me – until now, that is. Grimoire Groves has converted me, with its vibrant art and whimsical gameplay loop, to a type of game I never thought I'd play, and I have developer Stardust's short but sweet demo to thank. Between the magical plant creature growing and the witchy undertones, I can't get enough.
Before I fell in love with the gameplay, I was swept off my feet by Grimoire Groves' colorful aesthetic – I mean, just look at those shades of purple and turquoise. Once I get past the hues, however, I become obsessed with something else: the fast-paced combat and spin on farming sim mechanics. Between unlocking spells and foraging, Grimoire Groves has players focused on befriending and growing whimsical plant-like creatures to restore the once-lush woods.
Stardust combines those cozy qualities with the more action-packed dungeon crawler-esque features near seamlessly, making them easy to digest for both longtime fans of more difficult genres and newcomers alike. I never feel like I'm struggling – or perhaps if I am, I'm too distracted by the cutesy colors and charming music to notice. That's probably why I'm hooked on the loop so easily, working toward collecting and unlocking more.
Whether you're like me, a new player dipping their toes outside of their comfort zone, or are a seasoned veteran of the roguelite and dungeon crawler tags, it's safe to say you'll find a thing or two to love within Grimoire Groves' whimsical woods. You can play the demo for free right now on Steam before the game releases in full early next month on March 4, or give it a quick wishlist to keep track of any future updates from Stardust.
Check out these other upcoming indie games for even more to look forward to.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Sugardew Island and its charming Steam Next Fest demo left the Stardew Valley stan in me more excited than ever before to play the cozy farming sim next month
The Sims meets Unpacking in this cozy Steam Next Fest demo that could easily have eaten up hours of my free time