This cozy roguelite tricked me into trying a dungeon crawler by using farm sim features as bait, and I think the Steam Next Fest demo has officially converted me

The latest Steam Next Fest has arrived, and that means I get to try out the demos for my most highly anticipated indie games – and Grimoire Groves , despite initially wooing me with its farming sim vibes, has won me over with its unique twist on the roguelite and dungeon crawler genres.

I'm no stranger to cozier games like Stardew Valley , but more challenging, roguelike-aligned genres aren't generally appealing to me – until now, that is. Grimoire Groves has converted me, with its vibrant art and whimsical gameplay loop, to a type of game I never thought I'd play, and I have developer Stardust's short but sweet demo to thank. Between the magical plant creature growing and the witchy undertones, I can't get enough.

Before I fell in love with the gameplay, I was swept off my feet by Grimoire Groves' colorful aesthetic – I mean, just look at those shades of purple and turquoise. Once I get past the hues, however, I become obsessed with something else: the fast-paced combat and spin on farming sim mechanics. Between unlocking spells and foraging, Grimoire Groves has players focused on befriending and growing whimsical plant-like creatures to restore the once-lush woods.

Stardust combines those cozy qualities with the more action-packed dungeon crawler-esque features near seamlessly, making them easy to digest for both longtime fans of more difficult genres and newcomers alike. I never feel like I'm struggling – or perhaps if I am, I'm too distracted by the cutesy colors and charming music to notice. That's probably why I'm hooked on the loop so easily, working toward collecting and unlocking more.

Whether you're like me, a new player dipping their toes outside of their comfort zone, or are a seasoned veteran of the roguelite and dungeon crawler tags, it's safe to say you'll find a thing or two to love within Grimoire Groves' whimsical woods. You can play the demo for free right now on Steam before the game releases in full early next month on March 4, or give it a quick wishlist to keep track of any future updates from Stardust.



