This cozy castle builder coming next month is already a Steam fan-favorite, and it's not hard to see why

With just a month to go until its long-awaited launch, Tiny Glade is already stealing excited cozy gamers' hearts left, right, and center.

Tiny Glade may have "tiny" in its title, but the game is anything but so far - after hitting over a million wishlists at the tail end of June and impressing fans with a stunning release date trailer just a few days ago, it appears that Pounce Light's debut castle builder is already one of the most highly looked forward to new games this year - and it's no wonder why.

Wishlist Tiny Glade on Steam now

The charming sandbox gem boasts a vibrant art style reminiscent of childhood fairy tale films and unfathomably relaxing gameplay - in which you can notably pet the sheep. Players can transform forgotten meadows into bustling cottagecore villages or princess-perfect kingdoms - the possibilities are near endless thanks to Tiny Glade's array of color wheels, gridless placement options, and tools.

Whether one wants to craft magical Studio Ghibli buildings from beloved animations or massive Disney-style palaces, Tiny Glade offers the perfect platform to do so. As a fan of all wholesome games myself, I can't wait to dive into Pounce Light's builder and conjure up some of my own favorite storybook memories. There's not long to wait now to do so, either.

As showcased earlier today during the Future Games Show at Gamescom Presented by Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII, Tiny Glade will release next month on September 23 - meaning that anyone interested only has a few weeks left before they can hop into the whimsical sandbox game themselves. If you want to jump straight in yourself, be sure to wishlist it on Steam for a notification as soon as it becomes available.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.