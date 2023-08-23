You can pet the sheep in cozy building game Tiny Glade

By Sam Loveridge
published

New gameplay trailer just dropped at the Future Games Show

This is your cuteness klaxon, because somehow Tiny Glade, the cosy building game just got more wholesome. You can pet the sheep. 

As revealed in a new gameplay trailer for the Future Games Show August Showcase, you can take a little break from your castle creating to pat the dinky sheep and earn yourself a heart in exchange. 

These sheep have already gained some notoriety because when you're manipulating terrain in Tiny Glade they'll pop up an umbrella to help themselves glide back to the ground unharmed. Pretty darn adorable. 

But that's kind of Tiny Glade's whole thing. It's a relaxing game about building castles essentially by doodling. You can draw paths through walls to create arches, drag fences up into walls, drag curves walls by just mapping them out, make windows bigger or smaller by tugging on them... you get the idea. It's all very tactile. 

It's also very chill. There's no combat, no management of people or resources, it's just building. You'll experience different times of day, watch ivy grow up your creations, and those aforementioned sheep waddle around the grounds. You can change the color of walls with a handy swatch too. 

It's definitely up there with the likes of Townscaper for the creative zen. 

Tiny Glade is coming PC - complete with Steam Deck support - in 2024. You can wishlist it now on Steam to stay updated with all the latest developments

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Global Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.