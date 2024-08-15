Steam-dominating cozy castle builder Tiny Glade finally gets a release date, and oh, it's next month

Tiny Glade - Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

September 2024 just got a whole lot cozier, as indie developer Pounce Light has announced a release date for its adorable castle-doodling sim Tiny Glade. The massively popular demo for the game is also back up on Steam in case you didn't get around to trying it before.

As announced in a new trailer, Tiny Glade is coming to Steam on September 23. The demo came out of left field and took the world by storm during the June Steam Next Fest. To give you an idea of just how big this little game got, another Steam Next Fest developer called it "the juggernaut game we're all dwarfed by, the baddest mother***ker in the room." It also ended up on more than a million Steam Wishlists in the same month that its demo debuted.

What's all the hype about, you ask? Well, there really isn't much to it. It's a cute li'l game where you build and decorate castles. There's no management aspects or combat or even characters — you just build castles using a fairly barebones toolset. All you are is a little hand that you use like a cursor to make your creations and, of course, pet the sheep wandering around it.

I played the demo for a fair bit and found it incredibly relaxing, to the point where I'm not even surprised it's gotten so much attention. It's extremely easy on the eyes, super easy to pick up and play, and gives you just enough to work with to really express yourself in your castles. Even though September and October are firmly dedicated to horror in my house, I won't hesitate to sneak in some time with Tiny Glade when it releases.

I mean, just look at these Studio Ghibli-inspired creations in Tiny Glade.