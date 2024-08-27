The new Rune Factory spin-off looks like much more than a Stardew Valley-like JRPG – its breathtaking Eastern-inspired world has dragons, magic, and more
Wake me up in 2025
Rune Factory's long-awaited spin-off, previously dubbed "Project Dragon," was just revealed as Guardians of Azuma - and it's coming soon.
Cozy sim and JRPG fans are eating good the next couple of years if today's Nintendo Direct is anything to go on, with bangers like MySims, Tales of Graces f Remastered, and Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma underway. Rune Factory 5 released globally in 2022, with fans waiting since then for news of spin-off title "Project Dragon" or the sixth mainline game in Harvest Moon's beloved sister series.
As a longtime Story of Seasons and Rune Factory stan myself, Guardians of Azuma appears to meet and exceed every expectation I've had for Project Dragon - there's a stunning Eastern-inspired world filled to the brim with enchanting dragons, gods, magic, mythology, and of course, the Stardew Valley-esque farming sim essentials. All with a fantastical twist - players can use powers while tending their land.
Fans can play as an Earth Dancer and call upon their unique inner powers to aid the gods themselves, battle blighted foes, help fellow villagers, and restore the land. The Guardians of Azuma trailer showcases some of these powers in action, and it makes Rune Factory 5's farm dragons feel like small potatoes. Restoring a withering land with once vibrant seasons and magic pulsing through its core - sign me up.
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is set to release next year, sometime in the spring of 2025. It's coming to the Nintendo Switch - but if it follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, it'll likely come to PC as well. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go pour another few hundred hours into both Rune Factory 4 and 5 while I wait to soar the skies in Project Dragon.
