Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone unveils glorious collection of fan-made Jack-o'-lanterns and pledges to "add every Stardew pumpkin to my folder"
You send Eric Barone a Jack-o'-lantern, he'll add it to his folder
Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has revealed a growing personal collection of fan-created Jack-o'-lanterns inspired by the farming sim phenomenon.
Halloween is officially over, which means I am sad, but this news from Barone is reason enough for me to pretend it isn't for just a little while. In a tweet, the developer shows off a folder he apparently keeps on his personal computer that's full of pictures of pumpkins — specifically pumpkins with their tops ripped off, their guts pulled out, and sporting faces lit by candlelight — sent to him by fans.
"I will add every Stardew pumpkin to my folder," reads the tweet.
True to his word, Barone is replying to all sorts of new Stardew Valley-inspired Jack-o'-lanterns presumably carved this 2024 Halloween season. One in particular is so detailed and meticulous that Barone replied to say, "I love it! You are talented."
An oddly high number of the carvings depict the lovable and fan-favorite merchant Krobus, who lives in your town's sewer and sells rare goods. It makes sense given his popularity with fans, and also the fact that he is vaguely pumpkin-shaped, but I am a little surprised to see almost nothing else take his place on the face of a pumpkin. If you look closely you can see a pixelated chicken and what appears to be a Junimo spirit, but otherwise it's Krobus all the way down.
This is all to say: if you happened to have carved a Stardew-inspired pumpkin last night, or any time this Halloween season, I'd strongly urge you to tag Eric Barone on Twitter with a picture of it, as there's a good chance he'll immortalize your work in his glorious Halloween folder.
After 8 years, Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe has finally unlocked every achievement in his own farming sim - and he has some tips, too.
