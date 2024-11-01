Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone unveils glorious collection of fan-made Jack-o'-lanterns and pledges to "add every Stardew pumpkin to my folder"

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has revealed a growing personal collection of fan-created Jack-o'-lanterns inspired by the farming sim phenomenon.

Halloween is officially over, which means I am sad, but this news from Barone is reason enough for me to pretend it isn't for just a little while. In a tweet, the developer shows off a folder he apparently keeps on his personal computer that's full of pictures of pumpkins — specifically pumpkins with their tops ripped off, their guts pulled out, and sporting faces lit by candlelight — sent to him by fans.

"I will add every Stardew pumpkin to my folder," reads the tweet.

I will add every stardew pumpkin to my folder pic.twitter.com/op7LxDxprqOctober 31, 2024

True to his word, Barone is replying to all sorts of new Stardew Valley-inspired Jack-o'-lanterns presumably carved this 2024 Halloween season. One in particular is so detailed and meticulous that Barone replied to say, "I love it! You are talented."

I love it! You are talentedOctober 31, 2024

An oddly high number of the carvings depict the lovable and fan-favorite merchant Krobus, who lives in your town's sewer and sells rare goods. It makes sense given his popularity with fans, and also the fact that he is vaguely pumpkin-shaped, but I am a little surprised to see almost nothing else take his place on the face of a pumpkin. If you look closely you can see a pixelated chicken and what appears to be a Junimo spirit, but otherwise it's Krobus all the way down.

This is all to say: if you happened to have carved a Stardew-inspired pumpkin last night, or any time this Halloween season, I'd strongly urge you to tag Eric Barone on Twitter with a picture of it, as there's a good chance he'll immortalize your work in his glorious Halloween folder.

After 8 years, Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe has finally unlocked every achievement in his own farming sim - and he has some tips, too.