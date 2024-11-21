Satisfactory snags PC Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024

The winner of this year's PC Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards is none other than Satisfactory.

From the developer behind the endearingly daft Goat Simulator, this factory simulation game has been cooking since it entered Early Access in 2019. However, this year's full-fat release has been worth the patience, with Satisfactory picking up the reward despite sitting in fine company. The sim beat out competition from the likes of Balatro and Frostpunk 2 to win the reward. Check out all the nominees for PC Game of the Year below:

Animal Well

Balatro

Frostpunk 2

Satisfactory (winner)

Tactical Breach Wizards

UFO 50

This year has been one with plenty of momentum for Satisfactory. Following the simulation game's big 1.0 launch, strong reviews that landed with an aggregate 91 score on Metacritic led to a surge of players. In fact, over on Steam, Satisfactory hit a concurrent player count record over five times larger than its Early Access peak.

"Before this week our highest CCU [concurrent users] on Steam was 34K," the official Satisfactory Twitter account said at the time. "I can't tell you how crazy this is to me. Thank you everyone!"

Initially launched in 2019, the first-person open-world factory-building game offers a blend of exploration and combat that can be enjoyed alone or with a few pals. Explore alien planets, create a factory – it's all up to you. The core pitch has largely remained the same, though various tweaks and updates over the years have led to the award-winning game we know today.

