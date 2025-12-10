Publisher says Valve rejected complaint about hateful Steam review: "'Has Muslims, not recommended' is literal racism, so there should be no conversation needed"

"I just don't know what to do about this"

After reporting a negative review which complained automation sim Little Rocket Lab "has Muslims" in it, Mike Rose of publisher No More Robots says Steam has "rejected" his complaint and evidently upheld the review.

Rose pushed back on the problem of hateful and/or off-topic Steam reviews earlier this week, and in a December 10 Bluesky post, shared a new blurb attached to the specific review in question, which has actually been edited by the author to include additional, more detailed gripes.

