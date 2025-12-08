After Horses ban, Steam loses gooner monolith BrownDust2 to "the platform's policy requirements": "We encountered an issue that cannot be reasonably resolved"

Racy gacha RPG BrownDust2 drops Steam

BrownDust2 art of stained glass mural with princess warrior in blue dress
(Image credit: Neowiz / GAMFS N)

Exceptionally NSFW gacha RPG BrownDust2 has abandoned Steam as a viable storefront, citing issues with "the platform's policy requirements," which makers GAMFS N and Neowiz were apparently unable to resolve without compromising "the game's core direction."

In a new notice, the BrownDust2 team announced that its long-planned Steam version has been shelved. The game has been out on the Android and iPhone app stores for several years, where it's accrued impressively positive user reviews under T-for-Teen and 18+ age ratings, respectively.

The BrownDust2 team says, "We considered multiple options to make the release possible, but in order to preserve the game’s core direction and overall quality, we came to the conclusion that making the necessary adjustments at this time would not be appropriate."

