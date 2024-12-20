One of the most enchanting games like Stardew Valley I played in 2024 just got a big new update, placing the medieval life sim RPG back on my radar

Mirthwood , the stunning medieval life sim RPG that released as indie developer Bad Ridge Games' debut title just last month, is a whole lot bigger now thanks to a recent update - and it's one fans of farming gems like Stardew Valley and fantasy icons such as Fable shouldn't miss.

As if I wasn't already obsessed with Mirthwood enough when it dropped in November, I'm ready to hop back into the sim thanks to the new Night of Falling Stars update. Just in time for the holiday season, the patch brings some Yuletide festivities to Mirthwood along with a mysterious masquerade with secrets to unravel, a map expansion to explore, fresh crops to grow, a plethora of recipes to cook up, and more.

Accompanying the masquerade is a collection of fancy new cosmetics to dress up with - and a Magic Mirror that allows players to change their appearance. Whether it's hats or hairstyles you're itching for, Mirthwood now has plenty to boast alongside its new helmet vanity slot option. For those looking to spruce up more than just themselves, Night of Falling Stars adds a good few decorative items to place about, too.

Mirthwood - Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As for the more farming sim-aligned features, beekeeping is now available in-game as well as long-awaited items like the fish creel. When not tending to bees and crops or fishing away, players can conjure up some tea or cook away with the new recipes - one of my own favorite money-making methods in games like Stardew Valley . With the recent combat rework from Bad Ridge Games in mind, this all adds up to a near-perfect update in my opinion.

If you're as excited as I am but haven't yet had the chance to explore Mirthwood yourself, you can snag the game on Steam right now for 15% off in celebration of the update's release. It's not the end of the road for the sim after the Night of Falling Stars patch, either, as Bad Ridge Games has a lot more in store including DLC, marriage and family, pets, a massive morality system overhaul, more festive events, and even co-op support.

