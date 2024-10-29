New Disney Dreamlight Valley DLC adds Animal Crossing-esque critter catching, iconic characters like Hades and Maleficent, and new worlds to explore

The speculations were true, y'all - the upcoming Disney Dreamlight Valley DLC is called The Storybook Vale, and it looks like a stunning expansion packed full of whimsical new content including beloved childhood characters like Hades, Maleficent, and Merida.

The Storybook Vale isn't split into three parts like A Rift in Time was, but rather two, with the first chapter dropping on November 20. The DLC seems downright massive, featuring everything from new characters to mechanics that are sure to add another hundred hours to my overall playtime - and I can't wait. The first act boasts the ever-fearless princess Merida, Tangled's Flynn Rider, and Hercules' Hades, Disney's hilarious god of the underworld.

The second part of The Storybook Vale brings even more characters, including Sleeping Beauty villain Maleficent and an unannounced mystery figure. Alongside the new villagers are features like the net tool, an object that feels like it's right out of Animal Crossing: New Horizons . Players use it to capture "snippets," origami-style creatures of all shapes and sizes. There's also a jigsaw puzzle-esque minigame and "trials" of some sort.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Storybook Vale – Expansion Pass Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

According to Gameloft, "trials" are "special quests inspired by fairytales and myths," but not much else is known about them yet. It looks as though players will need to employ a variety of tools to get through them. Arguably more promising is the mind-bogglingly beautiful world surrounding all this with three fairy tale-inspired regions: The Bind, Mythopia, and Everafter.

The Bind is a cozy book-themed biome filled with autumnal forests, bookshelves, and vibrant colors. Mythopia, on the other hand, is a realm inspired by Greco-Roman culture and ancient mythology, featuring fields of golden wheat, ruins, and cypress trees. Everafter is probably my favorite of the three, though - it's a Fae-like area drawing on Scandinavian and Scottish folklore with bioluminescent flora topically reminiscent of the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3 .

Most importantly of all, the new regions harbor adorable creatures to befriend, from baby pegasi to miniature dragons. All in all, I'd say that The Storybook Vale is shaping up to be a highlight of the year for me. It touches on everything that makes Dreamlight Valley so good - the wholesome vibes, Disney-shaped nostalgia, and day-to-day tasks familiar to both Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley fans. Now if you'll excuse me, I have night thorns to clear.

