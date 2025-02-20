Lord of the Rings life sim Tales of the Shire delayed again, now coming in July: "Every detail will be just right"

Tales of the Shire , the cozy life sim set in a comfier corner of the Lord of the Rings' Middle-earth, has been delayed again. Previously scheduled to launch in early 2025 after one delay , the game is now set to arrive this summer on July 29.

In a statement posted to Twitter , developer Wētā Workshop says the game still needs more multi-platform polish: "We're taking a little longer to ensure that every Hobbit, on every platform, can enjoy the same cosy experience." Tales of the Shire is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam).

"We want this game to feel like a warm hug from Middle-earth, and we are making sure that no matter where you play, you'll feel right at home in The Shire," the statement continues. "From foot-hair styles to the fluffiest cakes, every detail will be just right."

A demo for Tales of the Shire was available to play last year. Our resident The Hobbit enthusiast and features editor Andrew Brown was disappointed with it , and he wasn't the only one. "Right now, Tales of the Shire feels like a generic life sim with a thin Middle-earth veneer," he wrote. "I don't want it to stay that way, because there's real potential here."

This demo was, of course, just a vertical slice of the game, with various elements subject to change ahead of release. Now that that release has been delayed again, even if the devs are seemingly focusing on multiplatform performance, I'd wager that Hobbit hopefuls wouldn't complain if better quests, improved graphics, and some much-needed charm were also on the to-do list. That's easy for me to say, but there was pretty clear demand for something more after the demo. Here's hoping the delay gives this game all the time it needs.

The Silent Hill 2 Remake director has pitched a Lord of the Rings horror game, and suddenly I'm hunched over growling 'my precious' at the thought of it.