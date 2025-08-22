Life sim RPG Discounty has put me under the same "one more day" spell as Stardew Valley as I build my supermarket empire and get caught up in the drama of the locals

Everything about Discounty from developer Crinkle Cut Games has been calling my name for some time now. As an avid fan of games like Stardew Valley and some of the best simulator games, I could hardly wait to step into the new life sim RPG that sees you run and manage a discount store. Now that I've actually started playing it, I'm happy to report my instincts about the pixelated adventure have been spot on. Not only is it entirely my kind of management sim, it also surprised me by having a lot more to it than first meets the eye.

In fact, when I initially arrived in the setting of Blomkest after customizing my own little shopkeeper protagonist, I quickly realized I was going to get more than I bargained for – and I mean that in the best sense. It's apparent from the get-go that there are some strange goings on in this unassuming harbor town that I've moved to in order to help run my Aunt's store. From toxic fumes and warning signs blocking the pathway to a nearby forest, to the fact that almost every shop surrounding the Discounty store I now run has closed down, shady secrets lie around every corner.

Not to mention that the residents have their fair share of drama that my nosy side wants to know more about. Before long, I get swept up in a satisfying loop of managing the store by day and trying to uncover mysteries by night. Along with quest objectives to aim for as I try to expand my shop empire, I find myself falling into the "I'll just play one more day" trap as Stardew Valley.

That's (not) a steal!

(Image credit: PQube)

Aunt Teller, who gives you the store to run on her behalf, isn't afraid of speaking her mind. Acting as your guide in Blomkest, she's quick to say some disparaging things about many of the locals and the businesses that remain in the town, and it's clear that she has some high opinions about Discounty that I'm going to have to live up as the new manager. After setting me up in a trailer that becomes my little homestead, I'm whisked away to the Discounty store's grand opening, which my Aunt boldly says is "beacon of hope for a better, more prosperous future". So, no pressure then, Aunty.

I'm put to work the very next morning, and working with just one other employee called Grace who teaches me the ropes, it's up to me to do basically everything. The first few days are quite light touch as I learn the ins and outs of running the store. I appreciate how much freedom I have to control the layout of the shop and what stock goes where right away – from setting down the shelves and fridges wherever I like, to choosing which items should be placed down and sold.

With a limited selection to start out with, I'm almost like a little corner shop selling essentials; like toilet paper, milk, and frozen oven fries (yes, the latter is an essential, if you ask me). With a back room where our extra stock is stored, I go about filling up the shelves to my liking, and once the shop is ready to open, I simply flip the sign at the door and business is underway. It then becomes a balancing act as I maintain stock levels, ensuring that I serve customers at the till in good time, and keep the shop floors clean.

(Image credit: PQube)

Running the cash register is akin to using a calculator, as I have to manually input the price of each item – and sometimes does some multiplication when a customer buys more than one of the same item. While it's a bit of a numbers game, it's thankfully very simple, with a catalogue on screen showing me the price of each item. Once I've rung everything up, there's something very satisfying about hitting the trigger on my PS5 controller to check them out, especially when I do it quickly and the customer expresses their satisfaction.

It's clear, though, that the prices are… not that low for a shop called Discounty. I mean, 20 coins for a single toilet roll? Talk about steep. But therein lies the beauty of running one of the only remaining stores in town – at least, that's undoubtedly what Aunt Teller thinks, who seems to do everything to encourage me to essentially have a monology over Blomkest.

Because, as it soon becomes clear, she's not satisfied with me running just one store in town and she's pretty ruthless in her pursuit. In just a matter of days, she's already pushing me to strike trade deals with other local businesses in order to get new stock – like fresh fish and oats – and after some time, she's fired poor Grace and sets me working towards purchasing a tea shop to expand her empire.

Local drama

(Image credit: PQube)

Running the shop is satisfying in isolation, but only it gets better when a reward scheme is introduced on the computer in the back room. This essentially sets me different challenges to try to and complete during my day running the shop, like selling a certain amount of a particular item, or cleaning up a number of spills successfully. I can then redeem the reward points I earn to unlock new stock, and I immediately add chocolate bars and bread loaves to my shelves. And with bigger objectives to complete to keep expanding my supermarket chain in Blomkest, I'm completely sucked into the daily loop.

But there's also so much to do and root out in the harbor town outside of work hours. If you enjoy learning local gossip, Discounty has it in spades, from an unruly rich kid who seems to be causing problems for his parents, to a member of the council who asks me to dispose of some important documents, no questions asked, there's small-time drama and curious goings on to be found in Blomkest that drip with satirical humor. And just like my adventures in Stardew Valley and Wylde Flowers, I'm loving spending time getting to know the locals.

What's perhaps most enjoyable about Discounty, though, is that I never quite know what each new day will bring. I'm curious to see what else I'll uncover about this town and its quirky residents, or how just how savvy a schemer my Aunt really is, because I have a feeling the supermarket empire is only going to get bigger in time.

Discounty is out now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Switch. For more recommendations, check out our Indie Spotlight series.