If The Sims re-release isn't to your liking, this lovely life sim that lives on the bottom of your screen might fill the void

January 31 wasn't the best day to release a life sim. Hello Kitty Island Adventure had just come out and EA stealthily launched a controversial re-release of the first two mainline The Sims classics. But if you're one of the people irked by the barebones ports, then let me divert your gaze to another lovely life sim that released on the very same day.

My Little Life had the unfortunate luck of coming out in the shadow of the The Sim Legacy Collection, but it's faring much better with 93% of user reviews leaving a thumbs up on Steam for blending Maxis' life sim progression with the joys that come with having a little Tamagotchi friend.

Essentially, you'll have a character that lives on the bottom of your desktop and needs a little bit of help fulfilling their day-to-day needs. At first, they'll need a toilet to poop in. Then they'll need a career you can choose and equipment to help them do it - a canvas if they're a painter, a computer if they're a tech whizz. From there, you can use their hard-earned cash to keep expanding and decorating their house, improving their stats, and finding friends/neighbors to keep them company while you're busy pretending to do work or surfing for Steam sales instead.

What starts as a simple affair about upkeeping a single four wall house soon expands - after a few hours the bottom of your screen looks more like an ant colony housing multiple rooms and little inhabitants all grinding for cash and skittering about. It's cute, it's chill, and there's lots of room for personalization.

There's a 10% introductory offer going right now or you can grab it in a bundle featuring another idle sim that I've been hooked on recently: the one about a sleepy frogman that does nothing but nap and farm all day. You won't regret dropping $4 on it. I promise!

Keep an eye on the upcoming indie games of 2025 and beyond for more unexpected hits.