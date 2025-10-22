Konami dev responds to Hideo Kojima's thoughts on AI, claiming that Silent Hill f contains "the kind of bold choices AI would never be able to make"

Hideo Kojima shared his thoughts on generative AI in video game development recently in an interview – one that Motoi Okamoto, Silent Hill series producer at Konami, has now responded to with his own opinion on the matter.

Kojima stated that he thinks "of AI as more of a friend," but one he'd only let "handle the tedious tasks" of development "that would lower cost and cut down on time" – not one that he'd allow to take over the creative process of production. Since then, Okamoto has left a reply to the interview with Kojima in an online post (as translated by Automaton), explaining why he doesn't believe AI could manage a game like Silent Hill f.

"In that sense, it would be quite difficult for AI to replace works that take a significant departure from the original path of the series, like Silent Hill f," explains Okamoto. "AI may be able to put together a project for a sequel that takes place in the Silent Hill universe, but things like changing the story's setting to Japan or getting Ryukishi07 on board as a writer are the kind of bold choices AI would never be able to make," he adds.

His thoughts here make sense. After all, Silent Hill f really does depart from the "original path of the series," both in regards to its Japanese setting in the 1960s as well as its subject material. Having Ryukishi07 work as a writer on the new horror game is also certainly a factor – there's a level of depth to the developer's creativity and choice-making that AI simply cannot replicate, and it's evident to see even as a fan on the outside myself.

Kojima and Okamoto aren't the only figures within the gaming industry to discuss the rising technology – generative AI, that is – with legendary Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu recently describing how he's "never used AI and probably never will" as it's not rewarding. Arc Raiders lead Patrick Söderlund also spoke on the matter, stating that games "can't be built by an AI" and "I hope they never can."

It seems then that most of the industry is in agreement – AI can probably be used as a tool for more "mechanical" things, but generative AI is incapable of harboring the necessary human touch, so to speak, that creative processes like game development ultimately require.

