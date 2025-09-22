Undertale fans raised over $330,000 for charity at the RPG's 10th anniversary event, where someone paid $11,000 for a "one-of-a-kind" giant Toriel plush

Undertale has attracted one of the most powerful fandoms in gaming, and over the weekend those fans used their power for good, raising over $330,000 for Doctors Without Borders in honor of the game's 10th anniversary.

The 10th anniversary event centered on a two-day stream featuring folks from Fangamer alongside a small facsimile of Undertale developer Toby Fox, who kept his mysterious persona intact for the event by participating through text-to-speech.

The format was similar to something like Games Done Quick, where viewers could plug in donations to vote in various polls about in-game choices and the like. Ultimately, those donations totaled $322,805.68 raised for Doctors Without Borders, an organization which provides humanitarian medical care around the world.

On top of just raw donations, the event also had a pair of big auctions for unique collector's items which brought in even more money for the charity. A "one-of-a-kind" giant plush of beloved video game mom Toriel brought in $11,000 after 188 bids.

The other unique item was a 10th Anniversary TV Diorama, designed by Camille Young and featuring a small dog with an even smaller hotdog preparing to play Undertale on a vintage gaming setup. The TV has interactive buttons, and "the dog can be repositioned thanks to its internal magnets." The diorama had an estimated market value of $1,000, but brought in $13,969.67 after 155 bids.

The stream had a fair few Easter eggs that sent the Undertale community into a frenzy, which Toby Fox was characteristically cryptic about. Whatever secrets about the future of Undertale may or may not have been part of the event, it's good to see the power of the fandom harnessed to do some good.

