Toby Fox reveals new Undertale content we may never get to play, tells fans of the RPG that "the only limit to all this is your imagination"

Undertale is officially over a decade old now, and Toby Fox celebrated the 10-year-old indie RPG's big day during a charity stream – a stream that highlighted an Underground with some unexpected new areas and changes to the original 2015 game's world.

Alongside Fangamer, Toby Fox helped host the big 10th Anniversary Stream – as it's so aptly dubbed on YouTube – benefiting Doctors Without Borders. In it, there was plenty of content that caught viewers' eyes, especially longtime fans' own, as there were some… less than familiar moments captured. From a strange, moody area marked by ruins to a colorful version of Gaster's monochrome Mysterious Door, the stream's take on Undertale felt new.

Other moments stand out as even more eye-catching, or perhaps ear-catching, however. At one point, Fox explains that although "all the extra stuff on the stream" won't actually be in the game, because "I like the game as it is now," the new areas are a "what if" of sorts. "But this 'what if' was always there," assures the developer. "It never wasn't there and it will never not be there." Then, things get a bit wholesome… and admittedly, pretty deep.

UNDERTALE 10th Anniversary Stream - Day 2 - YouTube Watch On

"Every monster has to have a place to go home to," as Fox puts it. "Every monster has to have friends; they have something to eat, somewhere to go hang out. The Underground is a wide place. The only limit to all of this is your imagination."

The dev continues, saying, "My goal with these days wasn't to show you a new hidden truth you will never be able to access." In fact, the point of the new areas wasn't at all what most would assume.

"My goal is to remind you that you have always been able to go if you just hold the key of asking 'what's there, what's under the bridge, what's beyond the horizon?' Maybe you guys feel only my answer to these questions counts or matters. But to me, I only feel the opposite. This is just one interpretation. The Underground is as big as you want it to be, and I invite you to come behind the wall with me." A bit cryptic, oddly uplifting, and very Toby Fox.

Although it's sad to think the stream doesn't necessarily mean that new content is coming to Undertale, hearing Fox basically endorse any and every "canon" fans come up with as valid is kind of a big deal – and I, for one, am certainly here for it.

