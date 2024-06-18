Two classic RPG remasters just launched on Steam out of nowhere, freeing them from Nintendo Switch exclusivity

Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster has stealth-launched on Steam out of nowhere.

Just yesterday, Bandai Namco released the remasters of the first two games in the iconic Baten Kaitos series out of nowhere on Steam. Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster can be snagged right now over on Valve's storefront, and there's a lovely 10% launch discount for everyone until July 1.

In case you didn't already know, yes, this package bundles together the remasters of Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Baten Kaitos Origins into one collection. You'll also get a digital art book containing concept art, character designs,

and historical documents as part of the bundle, but this is seemingly only available on July 17, according to the Steam listing.

The two Baten Kaitos remasters boast enhanced visuals, including character model and UI improvements, and you can now switch to 16:9 output for a more modernized experience. Just like Square Enix's Final Fantasy remasters, there are also gameplay improvements to make for a smoother experience, like a brand new auto-save feature, and a menu for hints at progressing both games.

This is also the first time the two Baten Kaitos remasters have been available on a platform that isn't the Nintendo Switch. Since the two original games launched exclusively on Nintendo's Game Cube in 2003 and 2006, respectively, it wasn't really a surprise to anyone that the remasters should be exclusive to Nintendo's new console, but the PC release is a welcome surprise.

