This Final Fantasy Tactics-inspired indie strategy RPG with anime fish and lizard people was fully funded on Kickstarter in less than a week, and after that banger of an elevator pitch, are we even surprised?

Apparently, when you're a competent indie developer and you tell people you're making a strategy RPG inspired by two of the all-time greats, Final Fantasy Tactics and Fire Emblem, people just throw their wallets at you. And that's exactly what happened when indie developer Peacebreak Studio brought Beaten Path to Kickstarter.

The solo developer set an initial goal of $20,000, and in an update shared to the game's Kickstarter page, confirmed that the goal was reached in less than a week.

A quick but notable aside: it seems Beaten Path was first revealed back in September 2023, but it looked like a completely different game visually and narratively. With a new "announce trailer" seemingly relaunching the project just a week ago, it seems what we're seeing now is a rebooted version with a whole new vision.

Anyway, with that mildly confusing situation out of the way, Beaten Path is billed as "a turn-based tactical RPG set in a world ruled by fallen gods and ancient machines," explicitly inspired by Fire Emblem and Final Fantasy Tactics and "combining the turn-based tactical gameplay with a high level of customization and exciting abilities."

You play as Panna, who, surprise surprise, suffers from amnesia and has to retrace her steps and uncover clues to her forgotten past as well as her role in a world-changing war that seems to have happened.

"The truth is hidden in ruined machines, old allies, and looping memories — waiting to be pieced together."

Along the way, she'll meet up to 20 recruitable allies as well as 30 different enemy types, "from the fish-folk of Osmer to the lizard-folk of Woodfir." Duh, it wouldn't be an anime game if it didn't have fish and lizard people.

Like any good strategy RPG, there's a good variety of landscapes to explore, including deserts, snowy landscapes, swamps, and castles, as well as a central hub town where you'll find all of your shops and allies hanging out.

Curiously, Peacebreak says Beaten Path battles have "a focus on varying victory conditions and moving away from the typical 'defeat all enemies' condition seen in many tactics games." So, it sounds like victory and failure exist on a spectrum in this game, where you can fail to complete every objective and still notch a win based on other variables.

Beaten Path seems like it has a lot of potential. I'm particularly encouraged by the developer's emphasis on immersion and worldbuilding in addition to the combat, which is something they feel is missing from other strategy RPGs.

"With this game, I get to experiment and flesh out the features I enjoy the most and make them my own," reads the description. "Something like a fully explorable, 3D overworld is rarely done and the focus is instead on the battles.

"To me, that has always seemed like a missed opportunity to grow the world and let the player live in it for longer. This extends even further to the story: while I love the fantasy worlds these games tend to be set in, I rarely felt like the worlds were built with enough detail and immersion to feel like some of my favorite fantasy book series and instead they focused on moving through the plot at a brisk pace."

It seems like Peacebreaker is targeting a June 2026 release for Beaten Path, and while it's only confirmed for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store at the moment, one of the stretch goals is a console launch, so there's no ruling out a Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X release.

