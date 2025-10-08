The Outer Worlds 2's first open biome is "pretty big and meaty" because Obsidian "wanted to see how far we could push things," but the RPGs other areas "are not much smaller"

The Outer Worlds 2 is fast approaching its release later this month, and it sounds like it's going to be a fairly lengthy RPG for anyone keen to fully explore it.

Game Informer has shared almost 20 minutes of gameplay (below) from The Outer Worlds 2's first open biome, Paradise Island. Visually, it's looking lovely, with loads of foliage, plants, and trees in green, blue, purple and pink hues. Although it's hard to grasp the full scale of it in the video, the devs tease that it's one of the game's larger areas.

The Outer Worlds 2 Exclusive Gameplay — Paradise Island (First Biome) - YouTube Watch On

Speaking to Game Informer , design director Matt Singh says that while RPG fans could breeze through Paradise Island "fairly quickly" if they focus on story content, we can expect it to take "a dozen-plus hours" to explore more thoroughly.

It's worth noting that according to game director Brandon Adler, this is one of the larger areas in the game, "but the other ones are not much smaller." When Obsidian was making Paradise Island, "we wanted to see how far we could push things…we spent a lot of time kind of referencing other games, looking at pacing between all of the different [points of interest], things like that. So Paradise Island ended up being pretty big and meaty."

Matching with what Singh says about the story content being much quicker to get through, Adler previously told us that the RPG's core path "is maybe 10 or 15% of the total content that's actually there." As a result, "if people want, they can actually have that really, quick core experience, and it'll feel really good, and it'll be great. But there's a lot of extra game there for people that want more, and they can actually really explore and get the most out of that."

As The Outer Worlds 2 embraces "crunchy" role-playing, its directors say people are "more open" to deeper RPGs after Baldur's Gate 3: "It's good to bring that stuff to the forefront again."