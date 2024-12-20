The cult classic RPG that inspired countless weird indies, including Undertale, is making a comeback after 16 years

Cult classic OFF making a comeback was definitely not on my bingo card this year, but one of the most influential indies on the scene is returning all the same with its first physical edition, its first paid release, and its first ever official English translation coming next year.

While OFF's DNA stretched into countless other indies since its 2008 debut - from Undertale's commentary on gamified slaughter to a bunch of fellow RPG Maker hits - it's not a game that ever properly placed on the mainstream's radar, so here's a quick rundown. Belgian studio Unproductive Fun Time made OFF using RPG Maker, released it as a free download rather than putting it on typical PC storefronts like Steam, and then watched it amass a cult following thanks to how damn unsettling and creatively fourth-wall-breaking it could be at times.

FanGamer has now partnered with original creator Martin 'Mortis Ghost' Georis for a remastered version featuring all-new combat, more areas to explore, and hidden bosses. OFF is also getting its first premium release on Steam and Switch sometime in 2025, alongside a collectible physical edition with some snazzy merch.

"One of the most influential RPGs of the last 20 years is finally coming," the game's Steam description reads. "Take control of the Batter as he seeks to purify an uncanny and hopeless world haunted by specters, guided by a cryptic, grinning cat called The Judge."

For those curious, OFF follows the Batter whose sent on a quest to "purify" the world from ghostly creatures, though the player is also referred to directly and even spoken to at times, leading to some of the most disturbing moments in any RPG. Its original release included a twisted take on traditional turn-based combat and old-school pixel art, too. It clearly borrows from classic SNES-era games - there's a little Earthbound in here, for sure - but it's also managed to have an impact all its own.

