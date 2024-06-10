Square Enix keeps the good RPG vibes coming with a Visions of Mana release date reveal in 2 days

Visions of Mana's release date is finally being announced later this week on June 12.

Just earlier today, Square Enix announced that Visions of Mana would be receiving a new trailer, debuting at around 15:45 PT/18:45 ET/23:45 BST on June 12. We already know, thanks to the tweet below, that the Visions of Mana release date will finally be revealed thanks to the new trailer, as Square Enix tries to make its next JRPG stand out from the Summer Game Fest noise.

A new #VisionsofMana trailer premieres June 12th at 11:45 BST/03:45 PDT.Join us: https://t.co/7RwXKrC70V pic.twitter.com/RWGK7rOQfhJune 10, 2024

You can watch the full thing live on Square Enix's YouTube account. It's no wonder Square Enix is revealing a release date for Visions of Mana now - at the time of writing, the new JRPG is still slated to launch at some point this summer, so we're not far off now. If that's still the plan, Visions of Mana could be launching within the next few months or so.

Visions of Mana has the potential to be huge for Square Enix - it's not only the next entry in a long-standing RPG franchise, coming at a time when comparatively few games might be launching, but it's also bringing back series creator Koichi Ishii after 16 years away from the series. Veteran composers Hiroki Kikuta, Tsuyoshi Sekito, and Ryo Yamazaki are also making a grand return.

Visions of Mana was one of the five exciting JRPGs we wanted to see at Summer Game Fest, in addition to Blue Protocol, Reynatis, Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate, and Metaphor: ReFantazio. It sadly looks like we'll only have new information for two of those five JRPGs by the time everything is said and done with the ongoing Summer Game Fest, but we'll take it nonetheless.

