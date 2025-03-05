Some of Avowed's most memorable smaller instances are reminding me of the magic of Red Dead Redemption 2's random encounters

Features
By
published

Now Playing | Avowed's smaller unmarked instances make exploration so rewarding

Avowed screenshot of the godlike envoy with branch-like antlers, pink hair, and mushroom decals framing her eyes. A bow is on her back.
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

As the Envoy of Adeyr in Avowed, you never know what might be asked of you. Sure, you're on an adventure to dig into the mystery of a plague that's sweeping across the Living Lands, and yes, you're also searching for answers about the unknown deity who blessed you. But that doesn't mean you can't also face smaller picture stuff like, say, a guard who needs to go for a piss. Nothing welcomed me into the town of Thirdborn in Shatterscarp quite like the aumaua soldier – who I later learn is called Gill – who asked me to stand guard so he could answer nature's call.

Once I'd agreed, there was no quest objective or marker tying me down to my decision, but I wanted to stay true to my word and see what would happen. After I watched Gill rush off, I stood firm, only to hear him get admonished by his captain in the distance for shirking his responsibility. "This is what we're doing now?," Marius asked in disbelief, "waiting for a guard to drain his bladder?" Yes we are my trusty mountain dwarf companion, I thought to myself. And isn't it a fine deed? When Gill returns, he thanks me for my service and even gives me some money, and it's all because I'd spoken to him on a whim and saw the task through – even when nothing in Obsidian's adventure was telling me I really needed to.

While Avowed is home to plenty of side quests, main story objectives, and even treasure map discoveries, the smaller, arbitrary instances I've had so far continue to stand out for me. Not only do they make my exploration feel so rewarding, but they also bring the world to life and make it feel more responsive to my presence. In fact, these moments are giving me similar vibes to the random encounters in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Adventure and discovery

Avowed screenshot of a guard asking the godlike if they can stand at their post while they go "take a piss"

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)
Lost in the fantasy

Avowed screenshot of a female godlike with treebark antlers, mushrooms decals on her face, and light pink hair with a bow on her back

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Avowed's simple solutions to common RPG problems means I can just get lost in the fantasy of its combat and world

I've always been a big fan of Red Dead Redemption 2's world and the way its random encounters bring a sense of adventure and surprise to exploring as Arthur Morgan. I've argued in the past that the best thing you can do in Rockstar's RPG is set out with no objectives in mind to instead see what the world holds for you. I've even tried to recapture that feeling by refusing to fast-travel in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. But I never quite expected Avowed to deliver in this respect.

After all, it's not fully open-world – but Obsidian's RPG actually benefits from that. The open-zones in Avowed feel more hand-crafted, and each area offers a lot of ground to uncover. With parkouring also on the cards, there's verticality to each area's design, and a lot of things are tucked away for you to find. There is of course a wealth of weapons to discover as you venture off the beaten path, as well as enemy camps, and other points of interest. But the smaller random instances feel like the ultimate reward for the time I've spent investing in exploration.

They pull me right into the world and feel so natural because of how easily missable they are. All of the events I've had so far have happened because I've decided to talk to a random person out in the wilderness, made the effort to climb up an interesting structure, or come across a hidden place thanks to my desire to see every part of a map. Sometimes I'm simply rewarded with an entertaining conversation, such as the time I met an artist high up on a cliff face who asked me for my opinion on how he could improve his painting of the vista just ahead. But other times I'm asked to actually help someone out.

Avowed screenshot of a painter looking out over a vista next to an easel with a canvas depicting that same vista

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

On one particularly memorable occasion, I met a woman who wanted to set down flowers at her brother's grave. It was overrun with xaurips, but that's nothing for a godlike adventurer like me. Once again, no objective or quest was triggered, but my companion Kai responded by saying he'd seen some cairns nearby. With only the woman's directions and Kai's remark to work with, my decision to talk to this person was now making me engage with the immediate area in a fresh way as I set out in search of the gravesite. After I'd successfully completed the good deed, I felt a sense of satisfaction at knowing I'd helped someone in a meaningful – albeit small – way.

The encounters in Rockstar's RPG, on the other hand, would trigger at random while you're out and about in the world, and the minimap would glow in a small area to show you there's someone or something nearby to check out. Some would happen more than once, too, making them feel a little less unique, but they did constantly make the world come alive. In certain respects, the moments in Avowed also remind me of the Red Dead Redemption 2 stranger missions that would set down question marks on the map to show the location of a quest-giver. But Avowed's more freeform, tailored approach makes me feel like my actions are truly shaping my experience. That's helped by the handcrafted feel of the world, where everything has been purposefully placed for you to discover if you put the time in, rather than occurring randomly.

Not unlike Red Dead Redemption 2, I never quite know what I'll come across next. The more I explore the world of Eora in Avowed, the more I've come to appreciate how much it has to offer, from its environmental storytelling to the smaller moments that make the world feel so responsive to me. And if nothing else, it's taught me that not all heroes wear capes… sometimes they diligently stand at a post so the guard on duty there can go for a pee.

Avowed's companions have really made the RPG for me, and it's all thanks to how responsive they are outside of combat.

See more PC Gaming Features
Heather Wald
Heather Wald
Senior staff writer

I started out writing for the games section of a student-run website as an undergrad, and continued to write about games in my free time during retail and temp jobs for a number of years. Eventually, I earned an MA in magazine journalism at Cardiff University, and soon after got my first official role in the industry as a content editor for Stuff magazine. After writing about all things tech and games-related, I then did a brief stint as a freelancer before I landed my role as a staff writer here at GamesRadar+. Now I get to write features, previews, and reviews, and when I'm not doing that, you can usually find me lost in any one of the Dragon Age or Mass Effect games, tucking into another delightful indie, or drinking far too much tea for my own good. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Avowed screenshot of Kai and Marius
Avowed's companions have really made the RPG for me, and it's all thanks to how responsive they are outside of combat
A massive fireball explosion engulfs Chieftain Grithin in Avowed
In 14 years I couldn't get through Skyrim, but smashed through Avowed in a weekend thanks to its bite-sized exploration and high-impact combat
Kai and Gianna battle xaurips in Avowed
Avowed review: "No Skyrim, but an unforgettable return to form for Obsidian Entertainment"
Avowed screenshot
Avowed's dialogue can feel more like a tabletop RPG than Baldur's Gate 3's, but in a totally different way
Avowed screenshot of a female godlike with treebark antlers, mushrooms decals on her face, and light pink hair with a bow on her back
Avowed's simple solutions to common RPG problems means I can just get lost in the fantasy of its combat and world
Avowed player spitting streams of fire at their hands at a zombie-like Dreamthrall enemy in a desert environment
Avowed's aversion to realism might not be the most immersive, but it's a breath of fresh air after the hardcore role-play of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Latest in RPGs
Avowed screenshot of the godlike envoy with branch-like antlers, pink hair, and mushroom decals framing her eyes. A bow is on her back.
Some of Avowed's most memorable smaller instances are reminding me of the magic of Red Dead Redemption 2's random encounters
Deltarune
Undertale's Toby Fox teases arrival of Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4: PS5 testers are "slurping the last drops of soda from between the ice cubes now"
Ghost of Tsushima screenshot of Jin interacting with a fox
Assassin's Creed Shadows' Knowledge system sounds like it's tapping into what I loved most about Ghost of Tsushima
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 pale vampire elf Astarion, a man with curly white hair and red eyes
The Baldur's Gate 3-arization of Dungeons & Dragons continues as Astarion gets 2 official mentions in the new source books
Visions of Mana
6 months after the Visions of Mana team was closed down the day after releasing its JRPG remake, one of its leads has started a new studio: "Management needs to protect creators"
Key art for Solasta 2.
A single D&D spell in Solasta 2's Steam Next Fest demo proved to me that not every RPG needs to be Baldur's Gate 3
Latest in Features
Avowed screenshot of the godlike envoy with branch-like antlers, pink hair, and mushroom decals framing her eyes. A bow is on her back.
Some of Avowed's most memorable smaller instances are reminding me of the magic of Red Dead Redemption 2's random encounters
The player character in Pokemon Legends: Z-A looks at the three starter Pokemon, Totodile, Tepig, and Chikorita.
Pokemon Legends: Z-A's starter trio proves it's time for a new type, and I know what it should be
Monster Hunter Wilds
Playing Monster Hunter Wilds in multiplayer is a confusing mess, but in defiance of Capcom I've jury-rigged a co-op campaign that actually works
Steam sale: a screenshot of a collection games in a Steam library
Steam sale 2025: All the dates, times, and everything else you need to know
Shoto Hinata in Haikyu!! The Movie: VS The Little Giant
Haikyuu VS The Little Giant: Release date speculation, story, trailer, and everything we know so far
Batman (2025) #1
DC’s new Batman relaunch finally has me excited to follow the Caped Crusader again
More about rpg
Deltarune

Undertale's Toby Fox teases arrival of Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4: PS5 testers are "slurping the last drops of soda from between the ice cubes now"
Ghost of Tsushima screenshot of Jin interacting with a fox

Assassin's Creed Shadows' Knowledge system sounds like it's tapping into what I loved most about Ghost of Tsushima
Robert Downey Jr. during the Doctor Doom announcement at Marvel&#039;s SDCC 2024 panel

The Russo brothers tease the "incredible opportunity" of returning for Avengers 5 and 6: "We want to beat those younger versions of ourselves"
See more latest
Most Popular
Steam sale: a screenshot of a collection games in a Steam library
Steam sale 2025: All the dates, times, and everything else you need to know
Daredevil looking mean and moody.
Daredevil: Born Again: All the Easter eggs, cameos, and references
The player character in Pokemon Legends: Z-A looks at the three starter Pokemon, Totodile, Tepig, and Chikorita.
Pokemon Legends: Z-A's starter trio proves it's time for a new type, and I know what it should be
Monster Hunter Wilds
Playing Monster Hunter Wilds in multiplayer is a confusing mess, but in defiance of Capcom I've jury-rigged a co-op campaign that actually works
Batman (2025) #1
DC’s new Batman relaunch finally has me excited to follow the Caped Crusader again
Shoto Hinata in Haikyu!! The Movie: VS The Little Giant
Haikyuu VS The Little Giant: Release date speculation, story, trailer, and everything we know so far
Fighting side-scrolling opponents in Absolum
Street of Rage 4's developer returns with Absolum – a fantasy flavored beat 'em up with a Hades twist
Ghost of Tsushima screenshot of Jin interacting with a fox
Assassin's Creed Shadows' Knowledge system sounds like it's tapping into what I loved most about Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshots from the Fame &amp; Fable Kickstarter
Fame & Fable is a post-lockdown D&D Dungeon Master's baby, born of "homebrew characters, monsters, and artefacts"
Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds
As a stalwart member of the Dual Blades community, Monster Hunter Wilds has done us dirty by not importing Rise's beloved Wirebugs