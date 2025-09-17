Paradox gives up on dressing the wound, confirms Bloodlines 2 will have Lasombra and Toreador clans in the base game after "frank feedback" – then reveals more expansion pass DLC

This is a one step forward, two steps back kind of thing – Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 publisher Paradox has reversed its unpopular decision to lock two playable clans, or classes, behind paid DLC while simultaneously announcing more paid DLC.

Still, it seems Bloodlines fans are glad to hear the sequel they've been waiting years to play will no longer hold back on the Lasombra and Toreador clans, which nudge Bloodlines 2 up to a total of six playable classes. The original Bloodlines ARPG from 2004 had seven, no strings attached.

"Thanks to our community for the frank feedback on Bloodlines 2 and the Premium Edition," says executive producer Marco Behrmann in a press release, which is also quoted in the description for a new Bloodlines 2 overview trailer you can watch below. "That feedback made it clear: Lasombra and Toreador belong in the base game, so that is what we are doing."

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - Overview Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Fans on YouTube are so far responding enthusiastically, thanking Bloodlines 2 developers for unleashing the two socially cunning clans on the base game instead of keeping them behind a closed door.

"I'm now getting the premium edition just to show my support for their decision to include all clans," one comment says.

But that premium edition, as a reminder, is $90 while Bloodlines 2's standard edition is $60.

Paradox reveals in its press release that the Premium Edition's Expansion Pass – which you can buy for an additional $35 with the base game on its October 21 release date, but it won't contain all its intended content until 2026 – will include the newly announced Loose Cannon and The Flower & the Flame Story Packs. These "allow players to explore Seattle through the perspectives of Camarilla Sheriff Benny Muldoon and Primogen Ysabella Moore," according to the press release.

Otherwise, Loose Cannon and The Flower & the Flame can also be purchased as additions, $15 a piece available in Q2 2026 and Q3 2026, respectively. So, in total, Bloodlines 2 has two different digital editions with four different paid add-ons, and two physical editions. Let us remember, under this heap of DLC, that Bloodlines 2 isn't a live-service game. It's a fully-formed vampire RPG – so, I suppose in that sense, my feeling of witnessing a bloodbath is thematic.

