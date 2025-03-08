I'm obsessed with Avowed's made-up curse words, which have a surprisingly practical purpose in the world of Eora

Features
By
published

Now Playing | The language of Avowed is bringing me right into The Living Lands

Avowed screenshot of dwarven companion Marius who wears a bow at his back
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

You nimdut! Okay, that might sound like an insult, and maybe it is in certain contexts, but Avowed has also taught me that it's a Lembur term (which is spoken by the mountain dwarves) often used between colleagues. So I'm calling you what essentially translates to a jackass or idiot, but it's said in a "friendly manner," which makes it OK. The Avowed lore tab – which opens up a helpful glossary when you come across a key term or phrase in the RPG – not only does an excellent job of making the events and history of the The Living Lands more approachable for Pillars of Eternity newbies like me, but I also love how it keeps teaching me the language of different cultures and races in the fantasy world. It's particularly fun to get an education on curse words and expletives, with my dear dwarven companion Marius dropping his fair share.

Any time he does, I slam down that lore tab button like there's no tomorrow to see what it translates to. The meaning of certain words has begun to stick, so whenever Marius drops it during a conversation at camp, or while we're out and about in the world of Eora, I know exactly what he means. It's helping me to feel even more connected to the world of Obsidian's RPG, as well as the people I meet within it. And when it comes down to it, I just love to nerd out over fantasy languages and lore.

Express yourself

Avowed screenshot of the lore and dialogue tab showing the meaning for the Lembur word Saca

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

As I've come to learn during my adventures in Avowed, nimdut is probably the tamest term Marius drops in his mother tongue. Highlights include the likes of more vulgar words like "saca" which essentially means "shit", or "jitule", which can be used when you're angry at someone since it translates to "bastard". And if someone is telling a tall tale? Well just hit them with a "pe dracu" to call them on their "bullshit". Perhaps the most satisfying Lembur expletive, though, is "Fuitu meu", which you'd use to express disbelief, or as is often the case for Marius, disbelief. Literally meaning "Fuck me", you know saca has gone down whenever he uses it during the many twists and turns of my adventures in the Living Lands.

The Lembur language isn't the only one I've encountered as I've progressed through Avowed, but it's certainly the one I'm most well acquainted with thanks to Marius' prolific use of terms and phrases in conversation. Here and there, I've also taken note of the odd Rauatai expletive, such as "kuta bau", which means "damn it", and I'm constantly pulling up the lore tab whenever a character references a certain kind beverage, for instance. With every piece of terminology I learn, I feel more drawn to the culture and people of the world, and it really just fleshes out the experience in such a digestible way.

Avowed screenshot of Marius saying the Lembur curse word "Fuitu meu"

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)
Great company

Avowed screenshot of Kai and Marius

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Avowed's companions have really made the RPG for me, and it's all thanks to how responsive they are outside of combat

In fact, Avowed's lore tab reminds me of the glossary feature so many visual novels I've played in the past have. I've always appreciated the way they catalogue terms or events of note the story touches on to offer a more indepth explanation or give added context. And in the world of RPGs, I've long since been a huge fan of the likes of the codex in the Dragon Age series, which brings together any notable documents or snippets of lore found in the world.

Obsidian's dialogue and lore feature is a great way for me to immerse myself in the history of the Pillars of Eternity universe, and it helps to build out the world in an approachable way. But more than that, I get so much joy out of using it not only to better understand the world, but feel closer to the characters I meet. From learning terms from the many different fantasy languages that have been created, to educating myself on a key event that occurred in the world, or just finding out what a drink like "Wodak" actually is (for those that want to know, it's a clear, potent alcoholic beverage most typically enjoyed by Pargrun dwarves), I've absolutely loved how much its teaching me.

While I might be sorry for calling you a nimdut, I certainly won't apologize for just how invested I've become in learning fantasy curse words. Because it's the kind of saca I live for in RPGs.

Some of Avowed's most memorable smaller instances are reminding me of the magic of Red Dead Redemption 2's random encounters.

See more PC Gaming Features
Heather Wald
Heather Wald
Senior staff writer

I started out writing for the games section of a student-run website as an undergrad, and continued to write about games in my free time during retail and temp jobs for a number of years. Eventually, I earned an MA in magazine journalism at Cardiff University, and soon after got my first official role in the industry as a content editor for Stuff magazine. After writing about all things tech and games-related, I then did a brief stint as a freelancer before I landed my role as a staff writer here at GamesRadar+. Now I get to write features, previews, and reviews, and when I'm not doing that, you can usually find me lost in any one of the Dragon Age or Mass Effect games, tucking into another delightful indie, or drinking far too much tea for my own good. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Avowed screenshot of the godlike envoy with branch-like antlers, pink hair, and mushroom decals framing her eyes. A bow is on her back.
Some of Avowed's most memorable smaller instances are reminding me of the magic of Red Dead Redemption 2's random encounters
Avowed screenshot of Kai and Marius
Avowed's companions have really made the RPG for me, and it's all thanks to how responsive they are outside of combat
Avowed screenshot
Avowed's dialogue can feel more like a tabletop RPG than Baldur's Gate 3's, but in a totally different way
Kai and Giatta battle Xaurip in Avowed
I get why Obsidian doesn't like The Elder Scrolls comparisons, but Avowed is the first RPG to have its hooks in me this deep since Skyrim took over my life 14 years ago
A massive fireball explosion engulfs Chieftain Grithin in Avowed
In 14 years I couldn't get through Skyrim, but smashed through Avowed in a weekend thanks to its bite-sized exploration and high-impact combat
Avowed screenshot of a female godlike with treebark antlers, mushrooms decals on her face, and light pink hair with a bow on her back
Avowed's simple solutions to common RPG problems means I can just get lost in the fantasy of its combat and world
Latest in RPGs
Kai and Giatta battle Xaurip in Avowed
I get why Obsidian doesn't like The Elder Scrolls comparisons, but Avowed is the first RPG to have its hooks in me this deep since Skyrim took over my life 14 years ago
Mass Effect 3
BioWare lead proves he's onto us while celebrating Mass Effect 3's birthday, clarifying that's all he's doing so that "nobody can say I purposefully teased them"
Avowed screenshot of dwarven companion Marius who wears a bow at his back
I'm obsessed with Avowed's made-up curse words, which have a surprisingly practical purpose in the world of Eora
Avowed
Avowed has a Skyrim Easter egg that pokes fun at the RPG's most memed about companion NPC
Starfield
Bethesda breaks silence as Starfield fans hope for an update: "We have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year"
A painting shows a woman sleeping as a demon with three eyes bites her chest.
Final Fantasy 7 concept artist Yoshitaka Amano's new gallery exhibit summarizes everything I love about the Square Enix games, even though he might have stood me up
Latest in Features
Kai and Giatta battle Xaurip in Avowed
I get why Obsidian doesn't like The Elder Scrolls comparisons, but Avowed is the first RPG to have its hooks in me this deep since Skyrim took over my life 14 years ago
GoDice in their RPG case beside Pixels dice
I put two electronic d20s head-to-head and the bad news for your wallet is the discount D&D dice failed its saving throw
Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread in play
This board game TRPG hybrid delivers something D&D hasn't quite managed to capture for me
Disney Lorcana cards in a circle around a deck facing down on a wooden surface
Disney Lorcana: Archazia's Island has one major advantage over MTG, and the new decks prove it
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again immediately earns its title with a foundation-shaking opening that sets it apart from its Netflix predecessor
John Lithgow as Dave Crealy in The Rule of Jenny Pen
John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush's twisted chiller is a much-needed shake-up to the horror genre, disrupting harmful elderly stereotypes embraced by the likes of X and The Shining
More about rpg
Kai and Giatta battle Xaurip in Avowed

I get why Obsidian doesn't like The Elder Scrolls comparisons, but Avowed is the first RPG to have its hooks in me this deep since Skyrim took over my life 14 years ago
Mass Effect 3

BioWare lead proves he's onto us while celebrating Mass Effect 3's birthday, clarifying that's all he's doing so that "nobody can say I purposefully teased them"
Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2

True to the anime, Stardew Valley's hottest mod adds two romanceable Demon Slayer dudes who are both "rude and standoffish" at first
See more latest
Most Popular
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again immediately earns its title with a foundation-shaking opening that sets it apart from its Netflix predecessor
Kai and Giatta battle Xaurip in Avowed
I get why Obsidian doesn't like The Elder Scrolls comparisons, but Avowed is the first RPG to have its hooks in me this deep since Skyrim took over my life 14 years ago
GoDice in their RPG case beside Pixels dice
I put two electronic d20s head-to-head and the bad news for your wallet is the discount D&D dice failed its saving throw
Disney Lorcana cards in a circle around a deck facing down on a wooden surface
Disney Lorcana: Archazia's Island has one major advantage over MTG, and the new decks prove it
John Lithgow as Dave Crealy in The Rule of Jenny Pen
John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush's twisted chiller is a much-needed shake-up to the horror genre, disrupting harmful elderly stereotypes embraced by the likes of X and The Shining
Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread in play
This board game TRPG hybrid delivers something D&D hasn't quite managed to capture for me
Exploring and fighting in Blades of Fire
Blades of Fire plays like a lost Xbox 360-era mashup between God of War and Soulslikes, and it's coming from the studio behind Metroid Dread
Claire Danes as Juliet and Miriam Margolyes as Nurse in the movie Romeo + Juliet.
The 33 greatest movies based on Shakespeare
The Stone of Madness screenshot of Alfredo and Eduardo facing a large moveable crate, with an enemy standing guard outside the room.
Escaping an asylum hidden in an 18th century Spanish monastery is a curious concept for a stealth game, but I couldn't put this one down
Atomfall screenshot
Playing Atomfall for 90 minutes booted me out of my comfort zone more than any other survival action game, and that's a very good thing