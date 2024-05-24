Here are the Genshin Impact 4.7 codes from the livestream

The Genshin Impact 4.7 codes are coming thick and fast, and that's because of a special livestream that illuminates what's next for the open-world gacha RPG.

Now, the promise of new content is always exciting. The usual drip marketing offering has long confirmed suspicions that we're getting five-star characters Clorinde and Sigewinne, with four-star Sethos making their debut in support of one of them. Also, Genshin Impact is finally removing the open-world RPG's single most annoying FOMO goblin by increasing the Resin cap.

But that's not why we're here. The other highlight of a Mihoyo livestream is the handing out of Genshin Impact codes. They prove popular as they offer Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, Adventurer's Experience, and more. All handy things you'll need on your travels – or if you'd like to wish upon a banner to get a character without spending all your real-life money.

The codes themselves can sometimes be easy to miss. You never know when they'll pop up; sometimes, they do so for longer than others. That's why we're putting this article together, so you can check in on the off chance you'll miss something. On that note.

Genshin Impact 4.7 codes from the livestream

US2VLGSXCAT9 - 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore 6A2ULZTFVBCV - 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit

- 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit BS3DLYAFVAUH - 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

If you're looking to redeem these codes for yourself, the easiest way is to go to the Mihoyo code site, log in, and paste the code into the box before selecting 'redeem.' Once that's done, just go to your mailbox in-game and you'll earn your prize. You'll want to be quick, though, as these codes only last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, New open-world Genshin competitor Wuthering Waves offers players compensation as it reiterates its commitment to "take performance concerns seriously."