Fallout co-creator Tim Cain says "realism" complaints are often caused by game worlds breaking their own rules, something his early RPG Arcanum was meticulous about: "Magic and tech don't coexist"

Fallout co-creator Tim Cain says players who complain about a lack of realism are actually looking for consistency most of the time.

If you've spent any amount of time within the gaming sphere, you'll know that a common complaint is a lack of realism in games; even when it's a game like Assassin's Creed Shadows or God of War Ragnarok where realism really isn't a part of the design philosophy in the first place. And while in some cases it's used as a blanket term to complain about other aspects of a game people don't think should be there, Cain reckons the arguments for realism aren't really about that at all.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cain says: "It's something that sometimes people comment on like, 'this isn't realistic,' and they're playing a fantasy game with dragons and spells." He explains, "I think part of the problem is realism gets conflated with consistency. A lot." Cain notes that he sees it not only from players and reviews, but from developers too, which he views as a bit of an issue.