Fallout co-creator Tim Cain says "there's so much arguing" about games to the point some fans and devs are leaving altogether, but his wisdom is "buy the games you want to see more of," especially indies: "It's the only way forward through this I can see"

Tim Cain, who created the original concept for Fallout and led the development of the first game, has been around the industry long enough to recognize when the culture has shifted. In a new video, Cain breaks down why he believes "there's so much arguing" about games today. In short? Gamers are struggling to accept that people want different things from each other.

"As a developer, I always try to make games with the features I want," Cain says in a new video titled Arguing About Games, "but then I have people who get mad at me and argue that I should be adding other features, too, that I do not like." He gives romance as an example of a feature that he doesn't like, but one others argue he should be adding to his games.

"People have different thresholds" and "different priorities" about how much a given feature matters to them, Cain says, noting that "a lot of arguing I see online is gamers arguing past each other." He gives frame rates as another example – nobody wants a game with a bad frame rate, but players of high-precision shooters and fans of big, beautiful open worlds have fundamentally different expectations for what an acceptable frame rate is.