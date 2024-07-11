Dev of "waifu sci-fi RPG shooter" says doubling down on fan service literally paid off, so now it's tripling down in spite of "criticism" from people "who are not players"

After a slow launch last July, self-described "3D waifu sci-fi RPG shooter" Snowbreak: Containment Zone has swan-dived into a pool of proudly sexualized outfits and animations – and this strategy has apparently boosted the game so much that developer Amazing Seasun Games is already planning a whole lot more despite some criticism.

A new report from Automaton puts a spotlight on how a concerted emphasis on fan service – a catch-all term often used to describe sexy outfits, scenes, and other content in games or anime especially – has benefited Snowbreak. In the original Japanese interview (machine translated), the game's Japanese producer directly agrees that the biggest contributing factor was releasing "fan service" content giving players what they want.

Snowbreak recently climbed to the number two slot on the China App Store and the top spot on Steam for Japan, which Amazing Seasun attributes to "listening to player feedback and making significant changes to the game since its launch in June 2023."

Using Snowbreak's SteamDB data as a reference – a rough reference, because this game is also on mobile and, like most gacha games, much bigger there – you'll find sizable jumps in player count around mid-April and late-May. Coincidentally, these spikes overlap with the reveal and release of updates promising intimate hangout and dress-up sessions with the game's many girls, including POV dates and increasingly revealing outfits.

(Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

Snowbreak hasn't so much dialed up the fan service as it has marched into the middle of a busy intersection and dumped buckets of fan service over its head. For context, two of the most recent videos on the game's official YouTube channel feature one woman doing yoga in tight pants for just under two minutes and another woman straight-up pole dancing for just over a minute. The most recent video opens with a slow panning shot up the legs of Lyfe, one of the game's main characters, whose first line here is, "Do you like me like this?" Nobody is being shy about this, and all of these videos have seen overwhelmingly positive like-to-dislike ratios on YouTube.

In Automaton's report, Snowbreak's producer does stress the team's determination after an underwhelming launch, and how they "did not give up on Snowbreak" no matter "how tough the situation got," but again returns to fan service as a lynchpin, as well as the team's commitment to it despite pushback from, in his words, people who don't play the game.

"We have received criticism of the game and its new approach from certain people who are not Snowbreak players," the producer says. "But rest assured, we know very well who we should provide our services to."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I was initially intrigued by the sheer bluntness of the narrative here, but in fairness, Snowbreak does seem to have done more than push out a bunch of sexy outfits. Recent reviews on multiple platforms, as well as various discussions in the official English Reddit community, agree that sex appeal is doing a lot of the legwork, but also cite quality-of-life, story, and gameplay improvements. I've never played this game myself, but I have played a few other gacha games, and my read of the room is that various gameplay mechanics have been streamlined to let the characters themselves shine more.

(Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

As it happens, Snowbreak just dropped a new update for its one-year anniversary, Suspense in Skytopia, described as "a celebration of Snowbreak’s journey and its perseverance through thick and thin." You'll be shocked to hear that the trailer features two women in thin wedding dresses fighting for your affection. "Additional relationship levels have also been added, including the ability to romance your favorite characters," a press release says of the update.

Snowbreak is clearly committed to this bit, which represents a fairly significant about-face on mature content compared to the game's relatively tame and grittier tone at launch. Fans have even created a timeline showing Lyfe's evolving character design , metered out like the rings on a tree. This kind of sexualization is not at all uncommon in gacha games – just look at Goddess of Victory: Nikke or Azur Lane, both immensely popular – but Snowbreak wasn't nearly so all-in from the get-go. I reached out to Amazing Seasun to ask about the perceived upper limit of this style of content and its target audience.

"Suspense in Skytopia" Version Trailerä¸¨Snowbreak: Containment Zone - YouTube Watch On

"We have made significant changes to the game based on player feedback, and we feel the game is in a really strong position among our core audience," producer Chong Chong replied. "Our team has built a great relationship with our players and we will continue to listen and take their requests into consideration as we continue developing Snowbreak over the years.

"While we have made the decision to increase the age rating recently, our goal is to bring Snowbreak to as many people as possible, and to create a game that people want to play. We will continue listening to player feedback as long as our fans keep playing."