Citizen Sleeper 2 will be the last videogame in the series, while its dev focuses on making a "Citizen Sleeper tabletop game in full"

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector might be the last videogame in the series for the foreseeable future, but the hit indie's creator has plans to turn it into a TTRPG like the ones the series was so inspired by.

That comes courtesy of Citizen Sleeper developer Damian Martin who recently sat down with Eurogamer to discuss what's next for the series after Citizen Sleeper 2 comes out on January 31 for PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass.

Asked about whether Citizen Sleeper 2 closes the curtain on the story, Martin said: "I think it [does] for video games. I'll leave myself a backdoor somewhere that I can climb through and dig it out the grave again." That's because Martin feels "really happy" with where the sequel rolls credits, and hopes players will also get some resolution from it.

But it's not totally over for his runaway sci-fi series about interstellar capitalism. Citizen Sleeper is a game all about dice rolls, clicks, and narrative choices heavily inspired by tabletop games, so Martin's "next big project" will be a "Citizen Sleeper tabletop game in full." All he needs now is "to find the right collaborator."

Regardless, it's a pretty big chapter to turn the page on. Over on Good Twitter, Martin posted a screenshot of his Citizen Sleeper duology and his previous game In Other Waters, writing that he was "Looking at 7 years of my life... it's been a ride." Really puts into perspective how long these things can take.

The show's not over just yet, though. Upon release, Citizen Sleeper 2 will pull a Mass Effect and let you bring your favorite crewmates on missions purely for the plot, "most effective squad" be damned.

Check out all the upcoming PC games to look forward to, from Avowed to Assassin's Creed Shadows